FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La'el Collins took shot at T.J. Watt after Bengals beat Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins let his feelings about Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt be known after his team’s win on Sunday. Chatting with reporters after the win, Collins said Watt was complaining to officials and that he’s looking forward to the next matchup with the Steelers.
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did
If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
Steelers add running back, receiver
Injuries to Jaylen Warren and Miles Boykin, the Steelers added a running back who was hurt in training camp and a former Browns receiver
Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'
It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives injury updates on OT Ronnie Stanley, S Kyle Hamilton
The Baltimore Ravens extended their winning streak to four games after beating the Carolina Panther 13-3 in Week 12 of the 2022 season. However, in the victory the lost two players to injury in offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and safety Kyle Hamilton, who left the contest with ankle and knee injuries respectively.
FOX Sports
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
Analyzing Tomlin's comments: 'That's what a losing team says'
He actually mentioned twice that he saw positives. “Is that where we are?” asked Starkey. Ron Cook said he didn’t many positives other than a couple turnovers by the defense and a decent first half from Kenny Pickett.
FOX Sports
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson becoming a highly paid decoy
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Diontae Johnson wanted to be paid like a No. 1 receiver. The Pittsburgh Steelers obliged over the summer when they gave him a contract extension that put him within the top 20 at his position in the NFL. So far, there has been little return on...
FOX Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo’s ascension; Geno Smith earns a pay day: NFC West stock watch
At 6-4, the San Francisco 49ers have the look of a Super Bowl contender. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been one of the main reasons for San Francisco's recent success. During the team's three-game winning streak, Garoppolo has completed 60 of 82 passes (73%) for 703 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft
This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
FOX Sports
Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O'Connell
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O'Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a bounce-back...
Steelers' Tomlin: Opinion on Colts hiring inexperienced Jeff Saturday not 'worth mentioning'
Like his predecessor, Mike Tomlin came up through the NFL pipeline, making a rapid rise as an assistant coach and coordinator before he was hired as Steelers coach in 2007. Unlike Bill Cowher, Tomlin isn’t about to criticize the Indianapolis Colts — this week’s opponent — for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday, a former Colts center, replaced Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. Saturday’s only coaching experience was three years as a high school coach in Georgia.
Steelers have a 1% chance of making playoffs
The team will have to go 6-1 to avoid a losing season, it would be Mike Tomlin’s first and they’d likely need to go 7-0 to have a shot at the playoffs.
FOX Sports
No. 11 Penn State looking to finish strong against Spartans
Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6–2 Big Ten, No. 11 CFP), Saturday, 4 p.m. EST (FS1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Penn State by 18½. Series record: Michigan State leads 18-17-1. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. The Nittany Lions have looked like a...
Yardbarker
Steelers Worked Out Four Players
Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season. However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought...
Bengals make roster moves after beating Steelers in Week 11
The Cincinnati Bengals made a few roster moves the day after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 11. Cincinnati designated offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to return to the active roster, opening the window for him to practice and eventually be active on gameday. He had been on IR since early September due to an elbow injury.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 live updates: Lions-Bills coming down to the wire
Week 12 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday with three highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchups. Kicking things off, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are currently playing host to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Later, it's an NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and the Dallas...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: What's at stake for Ohio State, Michigan?
Former Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith knows what’s at stake for his Buckeyes in the latest edition of college football's most famous rivalry. "I mean, it's everything," Smith said of "The Game" between Ohio State and Michigan. "The emotion runs deep. Tensions run high. Special players come out in special games, and it'll create a buzz for you for the rest of your life."
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Falcons-Commanders, pick
The Atlanta Falcons will head to the nation's capital to go head-to-head with the Washington Commanders in a Week 12 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off Week 11 wins. The Falcons are fresh off a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears, while the Commanders defeated the Houston Texans, 23-10.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters lays out everything you need to know going into Week 12. We'll tell you what games, players and matchups to watch out for, as well as provide a prediction for each game coming up this holiday week. Thursday, Nov. 24. Buffalo Bills (7-3) at...
