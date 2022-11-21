Read full article on original website
Willits News
California appeals court axes district COVID-19 student vaccine mandate
In a defeat to school districts throughout California, including many in the Bay Area, that sought to impose their own COVID-19 vaccine requirements on students, an appellate court has ruled that only the state can make such mandates. The Fourth District California Court of Appeal sided with a judge who...
California to pay millions in overdue utility bills for struggling families
Some Californians are getting help from the state to help pay their overdue utility bills. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that the state would release $647 million in funding to help more than 1.4 million households pay overdue energy bill balances accrued between March 4, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. The money is supposed […]
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
californiaglobe.com
Is There a Conservative Re-Alignment Taking Place in the Golden State?
Ric Grenell’s Fix California started a statewide inspection of the 58 counties’ voter rolls in July 2021 pushing voter integrity, as well as an effort to register Conservative voters. An alarming report by the Election Integrity Project California following California’s November 3, 2020 election showed the election was...
KTVU FOX 2
California guaranteed income program: Select individuals to receive $600-$1,200 payments per month
LOS ANGELES - More than $25 million in grant funding will go to seven guaranteed income pilot projects across California, the state's Department of Social Services announced Monday. The state-funded pilot programs will serve approximately 1,975 individuals across California with monthly payments ranging from $600-$1,200 per month, for a period...
goldrushcam.com
Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians in Tuolumne County Receives $630,000 as Governor Gavin Newsom Announces $47 Million in Homeless Housing Funding to California Tribes
16 Native American communities to receive homeless housing funding. Four new Homekey sites will create 75 homes for members of four tribes, including homeless youth. November 23, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
KTVU FOX 2
California awards $25M to guaranteed income programs across state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The state of California announced Monday $25 million to underwrite the first state-funded guaranteed income pilot programs, which could set a standard for the entire nation. The grant money will fund seven pilot programs around the state to provide checks to support 1,975 Californians, including former foster...
Bakersfield Channel
California Governor Gavin Newsom says wildfire investment a 'success'
(KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom was in the North Bay this week talking about wildfire prevention and highlighting investments in stopping fires before they start. It's what many believe may have contributed to a less severe fire season this year. Newsom gave a shout-out to the men and women...
California Inflation Stimulus: Didn’t Get Your Payment? It’s On Its Way
Sparked by state surpluses and growing state revenues, many U.S. states have passed tax relief programs to provide financial aid to residents since federal pandemic checks were discontinued in 2021....
In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ+
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While LGBTQ+ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year's midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10% of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ+, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature. The California legislators,...
$200 to $1050 being given to California residents: See where's your money
Stimulus checks are being sent out. If you live in California and are having financial problems, you are not alone. Driven by the increased costs of housing, health care, and food, inflation has gone up to 8.2 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mentally ill California inmates 3 times more likely to get shuffled around
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California state prisons transfer people with serious mental illness far more frequently than other prisoners — sometimes moving them dozens of times — a CalMatters’ analysis of newly acquired state data has found. The findings underscore...
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
KSBW.com
California looks to ban all gas and diesel truck fleets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A controversial new proposal to ban diesel-powered trucks in California has sparked a divisive debate among the trucking industry, the state and environmentalists. The California Air Resources Board has laid out an ambitious plan to eventually force all diesel truck fleets off the road, with varying...
KMJ
Pazin Concedes Assembly Race to Soria
One of the closest races in California has finally been decided nearly two weeks after the mid-term election. Assembly District 27 will go to democrat Esmerelda Soria. The termed-out Fresno City Councilmember squeaked by former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin by approximately 2,000 votes. In a concession release issued Monday,...
KTVU FOX 2
Accused Club Q shooter has multiple ties to California
The alleged Colorado Springs nightclub shooter has deep connections to California. Reports claim Anderson Lee Aldrich was born in San Diego and his grandfather served as a state assemblymember.
foxla.com
EDD debit card program rife with fraud, reports of unemployed Californians not getting their money
EDD debit card program rife with fraud, reports of unemployed Californians not getting their money. Debit cards were touted as a better alternative than checks for unemployed Californians. But a FOX 11 investigation reveals it's a program rife with fraud, complaints and worst of all, leaving people without their money.
Newsom signs executive order to support Mosquito Fire recovery
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An executive order signed by Governor Gavin Newsom Saturday aims to speed up the cleanup and debris removal process in the burn scar of the devastating Mosquito Fire. The executive order suspends some statutes, rules and regulations typically required by the California Environmental Protection Agency and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Worst proposition ever? What to make of California sports gambling Prop. 27’s implosion
One might have expected a bunch of gambling outfits to be better at, you know, gambling. FanDuel, DraftKings and other producers of personal debt and annoying ads bet nine figures’ worth of their dubiously gotten gains this fall in an attempt to take over the lucrative California sports betting market. Their winnings? A historic popular repudiation.
