Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Two cited following stop in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two people were charged following a traffic stop about 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in Rock Rapids. The charges against 19-year-old Jonah Ariah Davis of Larchwood and 38-year-old Timothy Rolland Hollenbeck of Rock Rapids stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville on South Bradley Street near First Avenue in Rock Rapids for a registration violation, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Michigan man charged for OWI, pot, pills
SIOUX CENTER—A 26-year-old Taylor, MI, man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence; unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to deliver, a controlled substance — ecstasy; first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for strangulation
SIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested Monday, Nov. 21, on a charge of domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood. The arrest of Jacob Lee Duin stemmed from him putting a hand on a woman’s throat and his using his forearm to apply pressure to the point that she said she “saw stars” about 7:50 p.m. that day at their residence at 524 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Michigan Man Faces Felony Drug Charge After Alleged Possession Of Ecstasy
Sioux Center, Iowa — A man from Michigan has been arrested on drug charges stemming from a traffic stop in Sioux Center. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the Sioux Center Police Department, 26-year-old Jason Lee Huddleston of Taylor, Michigan is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested early on Tuesday, November 22nd.
KELOLAND TV
2 kids in vehicle when man drove off during traffic stop, prosecutors say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year old man remains in the Minnehaha County jail after leading law enforcement on a chase through central Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Trey Blake faces 10 charges including four counts of hit and run, two counts of child abuse, eluding law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI, no license
SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Bryand Danny stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Toyota Highlander on the 1500 block of south Third Avenue,...
nwestiowa.com
Ireton woman charged for OWI after crash
IRETON—A 21-year-old Ireton woman was arrested Sunday, Nov. 20, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence stemming from a one-vehicle crash about 6:25 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, on Harrison Avenue on the southeast edge of Sioux Center. Stephanie Jimenez was driving south when she lost control...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—A 22-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Henry Eugenio Sebastian Gonzalez stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection...
kicdam.com
Milford Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Milford man who pled guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine in June has received his sentence in federal court this week. 46-year-old Justin Haubrich was reportedly part of a drug trafficking operation that distributed over five pounds of meth in Northwest Iowa and was arrested during a traffic stop in early 2019. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 108 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Haubrich currently remains in US Marshall custody while awaiting transfer to a federal prison.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City teen jailed for OWI, fake ID
ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Orange City resident was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form. The arrest of Tyler Jay Van Ravenswaay stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2015 Ford...
kiwaradio.com
Man Who Admitted To Conspiring To Distribute Pounds Of Meth In Sheldon Sentenced To 10 Years
Sheldon, Iowa — A man who admitted to conspiring to distribute pounds of methamphetamine in Sheldon will spend 10 years in federal prison. Authorities say 43-year-old Wesley Wood from San Marcos, California, received a 10-year prison term this week after pleading guilty in May to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn woman charged for OWI in Sheldon
SHELDON—A 36-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver. The arrest of Karen Ann King stemmed from the stop of a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse...
kiwaradio.com
Sanborn Woman Accused Of Child Endangerment
Sanborn, Iowa — A Sanborn woman is accused of child endangerment. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Miranda Wetirch of Sanborn is accused of injuring a minor child. She was arrested on Monday, November 21st.
nwestiowa.com
Two charged following stabbing in George
GEORGE—Two people have been charged following the investigation of a report of a stabbing Sunday morning, Oct. 30, in George. A juvenile has been arrested on a charge of willful injury while the man he allegedly stabbed faces numerous charges. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and documents...
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested for activities at casino lot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were arrested about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, stemming for a report of an erratic driver in the parking lot of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of 44-year-old Michael Lee Bucholz and 33-year-old Samantha Dawn Thompson followed the...
nwestiowa.com
Inwood man jailed for OWI west of Sibley
SIBLEY—A 28-year-old rural Inwood man was arrested about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver. The arrest of Brody Lee Henrichs stemmed from the investigation of a 2004 Chevrolet...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man on scooter cited for intox
ORANGE CITY—A 50-year-old Orange City man was cited Sunday, Nov. 20, on a charge of public intoxication. The citing of Jeremy Lee Winters stemmed from a report of an individual in a motorized wheelchair traveling west in the middle of Highway 10 near Concord Place Southeast, according to the Orange City Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after leading police on chase in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a 27-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly leading authorities on a chase through eastern Sioux Falls. A trooper tried pulling over a Nissan Altima this afternoon near 10th Street and Walts Avenue, but the driver took off. Authorities say the driver, Trey Blake, ran several stop signs, went the wrong way on some streets and ran into several vehicles before being stopped at 13th and Minnesota Avenue.
nwestiowa.com
Man charged for OWI after going in ditch
SIOUX CENTER—A 56-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Mario Martin Martin stemmed from a report of an erratic driver who...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a suspect led state troopers on a lengthy, dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a South Dakota trooper pulled over a 2009 Nissan Altima in...
Comments / 0