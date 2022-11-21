Read full article on original website
Mic Brown
2d ago
deadly weapon? are democrats now going to demand to turn in my tools. glad no one was hurt but the man has a mental issue and probably starving
Reply(8)
13
Nancy O'Heir
2d ago
I expect to see this happening more and more until things are changed in this Country, he obviously was hungry…we never expected this to happen in a prosperous Country like USA, but terrible things are happening all over, including animal starvation since farmers and families can’t even feed themselves…just give him food, he was “hangry!” 😢
Reply(1)
7
ALBERTA Williams
2d ago
Not playing you're not supposed to put a man in jail if he stills because he's hangry. read the Bible. if anything he crossed the line his freedom from jail by using that tool.The word was put in play to save but the 👿 made him do it.
Reply(23)
6
Comments / 66