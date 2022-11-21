ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Man sentenced in beating, robbery of elderly man

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of beating an elderly West Side man and taking his gun and truck was sentenced Wednesday to a least five years in prison. Christopher Thompson, 37, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to a charge of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Investigators find suspected drugs on I-80 in Trumbull County

(WKBN) – The TAG Drug Task Force announced that several departments found narcotics on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County last week. According to the TAG Drug Task Force Facebook page, the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Unit, along with members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic stop on I-80 in Trumbull County on Friday.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Man indicted on nine counts in fatal shooting of Girard man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One week after being arrested, an 18-year-old man has been indicted on nine separate counts, including murder, in connection with the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man outside a Sheetz gas station in northeast Columbus. Keimariyon Ross was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury...
COLUMBUS, OH
Charges mount for woman accused of shoplifting, assault

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A shoplifting incident at the Walmart in Liberty escalated into a slew of charges for a Youngstown woman. Sherriann Odem, 25, is facing charges of felonious assault, intimidation, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, vandalism, theft and obstructing official business. She was arraigned in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Police net gun, drugs and cash during search warrants in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials recovered a stolen handgun, suspected drugs and thousands of dollars in cash from two search warrants. The search warrants were executed on Monday by the Trumbull Action Group (TAG) Drug Task Force and Warren police. They were at a house in the 600 block...
WARREN, OH
Mahoning County commissioners select interim prosecutor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners have selected an interim Mahoning County prosecutor to fill in after Paul Gains retires on Nov. 30. They’ve named long-time Assistant Prosecutor Gina DeGenova to serve as interim prosecutor — at least until Mahoning County Democrat Party Precinct Committee members elect someone to fill out the remainder of Gains’ unexpired term.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Local county has area’s highest percentage of unemployed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Roughly 10,000 people are unemployed locally as Thanksgiving week is here. Today, the state released the newest county jobless figures. Trumbull County has the tri-county’s highest unemployment rate at 4.9% with 4,000 people out of work. Mahoning County has the area’s highest number of...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Crash closes part of Mahoning Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Part of Mahoning Avenue was closed after a crash Tuesday evening. The crash occurred at the intersection of Mahoning and South Maryland avenues and involved a car and a truck. Police say there were no injuries. According to police, the truck was rear-ended while waiting...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
House destroyed, family displaced in Warren fire

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday night that completely destroyed a house. It happened on the 500 block of Freeman Street NW near Mahoning Avenue in Warren just before 11 p.m. Warren fire department said the house was a total loss. The house was occupied...
WARREN, OH
Mahoning County road closed

SMITH Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Johnson Road in Smith Township will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. This is between Ohio Avenue and Courtney Road for culvert replacement. The detour is Bandy and Alliance-Sebring roads.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Valley man’s model train collection worth more than memories

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) — A beloved and valuable collection of model trains is up for grabs. Austintown native Bernard Check collected trains starting in the 1970s, amassing thousands of them. A year after his death, his family is now parting with the collection, which is valued at more...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Hometown Hero’s selfless love inspires community

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero comes from Columbiana County. A grandfather in East Palestine goes above and beyond for not just his family but also for his community. Every morning, Greg Masher walks his granddaughters and their friends to school. He has raised three...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Salvation Army hosts drive-thru Thanksgiving in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army is making sure everyone gets to enjoy a nice, hot Thanksgiving meal!. The organization passed out over 600 meals in a drive-thru Wednesday at the Salvation Army’s headquarters on Glenwood Avenue. A team of volunteers and kitchen staff helped prepare the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Giving thanks at the Mayors’ Interfaith Breakfast

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — At a time when we give thanks for the gifts we have, a local judge says it’s up to us to use those gifts to help others. The annual Mayors’ Interfaith Breakfast was Tuesday morning in Youngstown. Municipal Judge Renee DiSalvo was the guest speaker, and she shared how her faith impacts her life.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Illness closes Valley school

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville Local Schools are canceling classes Tuesday. Superintendent Richard Bereschik says it’s due to a high rate of illness between kindergarten to the 7th grade. He says about 120 students and 18 teachers have called off sick, which is about 30% of each group.
WELLSVILLE, OH

