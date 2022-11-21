Read full article on original website
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
The Ringer
Week 12 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Still At No. 1, But For How Long?
As we head into Thanksgiving, only 17 NFL teams have a better than 30 percent chance to make the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 playoff predictions model. The rest of the NFL is hanging on by a hope and a prayer for a shot at the big dance, if not already preparing for the offseason. The top of these power rankings feature the three teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, and on the second tier are the four teams I believe are best suited to knock off the top dogs without the aid of first-round bye in the playoffs. From the top to the bottom of these rankings, I’m trying to predict postseason potential, rather than making knee-jerk reactions to each week’s results. That’s why you’ll see the Eagles still at no. 1 despite a loss in Week 10 and a squeaker of a win in Week 11. Now, on to Week 12!
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
Jalen Hurts led Eagles to win despite Nick Sirianni’s questionable coaching
James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks of the Audacy Original Podcast “Go Birds” talked about Jalen Hurts’ play despite some questionable coaching decisions by head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.
Here's why Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni was emotional after win over Colts
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ever since Nick Sirianni has been in Philadelphia, he's been never been shy to show his emotions. After the Eagles forced the Indianapolis Colts to turn the ball over on downs late in the fourth quarter to seal a win, the Eagles head coach celebrated. He hopped on top of a bench on the sideline and hyped up some Eagles fans in the front row. Then, he kept going down the field and chirped at some Colts fans.But, as Sirianni entered the locker room following Philadelphia's 17-16 win over Indy, he was seen crying. Why was he so emotional...
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analyst Boldly Says Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Is MVP Front-Runner
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 9-1 with a hard-fought win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. While they didn’t look good for most of the game, the Eagles made enough plays down the stretch to take home a win. Despite the rough looking game, Hurts had yet another strong all-around performance.
Steelers' Tomlin: Opinion on Colts hiring inexperienced Jeff Saturday not 'worth mentioning'
Like his predecessor, Mike Tomlin came up through the NFL pipeline, making a rapid rise as an assistant coach and coordinator before he was hired as Steelers coach in 2007. Unlike Bill Cowher, Tomlin isn’t about to criticize the Indianapolis Colts — this week’s opponent — for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday, a former Colts center, replaced Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. Saturday’s only coaching experience was three years as a high school coach in Georgia.
Fired Colts offensive coordinator hired to help Eagles defense, per report
Marcus Brady didn't sit on his couch long. The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator has been hired as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an ESPN report. This time, the 43-year-old will be on defensive side, offering perspective as an offensive coach on how he would attack Philadelphia's...
NFL Analysis Network
Former NFL Coach Reveals Thoughts On Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles were in a precarious position on Sunday afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts. They trailed basically from the start as the Colts scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the game and led by as many as 10 points in the second half. Following a disappointing Monday Night Football performance against the Washington Commanders, in which their undefeated record vanished, it looked as if Philadelphia was hitting a bit of a tailspin.
Phillies give out $296,255 as part of 2022 postseason pool
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A full share for National League champion Philadelphia Phillies came to $296,255. The Phillies divided $25.8 million into 72 full shares, 15.03 partial shares and $20,000 in cash awards. The Phillies' eight postseason home games generated $78 million in economic impact for Philadelphia, which included $49 million spent in Philadelphia.Meanwhile, a full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams.The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14...
Yardbarker
Eagles coaching staff needs to climb out of play-calling funk
Most franchises in the NFL would be ecstatic to trade places with the Philadelphia Eagles right now. At 9-1, the Eagles have used good defense and excellent quarterback play to get off to one of the best starts in franchise history. While excitement and positivity should run rampant in Philadelphia,...
Chiefs-Rams prediction: Here’s the awkward spot L.A. finds itself in vs. Kansas City
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Rams game playing out.
Yardbarker
Back in Black: Eagles get new helmets for Packers game
Alternate uniforms are nothing new for the Eagles. They’ve been wearing them to commemorate franchise milestones since 1994. All black uniforms aren’t even new. The Eagles introduced alternate black jerseys in 2003 to celebrate the move from Veterans Stadium to Lincoln Financial Field. In 2014, the team added...
FOX Sports
NFL, college football odds: Insights on Cowboys-Giants, Michigan-Ohio State
If you’re looking for something to be thankful for this week, well, you have this: Getting betting nuggets a day early for NFL Week 12 odds and college football Week 13 odds. Yep, the Thanksgiving holiday moved up the deadline, and you, loyal reader, are the beneficiary. And while...
nbcsportsedge.com
A Turkey Day Tilt: Vikings Take on Patriots
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
State of the NFC East: Ranking the Eagles defense vs rival units
The Eagles defense has seen its challenges recently. They’ve struggled, and they’ve been sharp. A lot has happened during the past two weeks of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ season. They lost their first game, one versus the Washington Commanders in primetime. They followed that performance by narrowly beating a terrible Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.
Roundup of Thanksgiving week for South Jersey high school football
Winslow 42, St. Joseph 17: Paul Sacco’s final game leading the St. Joseph Academy football program ended in defeat as Winslow quarterback Jimmy Wilson Jr. threw five touchdown passes, three to Ejani Shakir and two to Cam Miller, to power the Eagles to a victory. Sacco closed his career...
Ben Simmons gets surprising reaction in Philly; NBA fans react
Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons returned to Philadelphia again Tuesday night, and it’s clear many fans there still hate him. But maybe there aren’t as many of those fans now, and maybe even the haters don’t hate the controversial player so much. Making his first appearance in Philly since last March, one month after the Read more... The post Ben Simmons gets surprising reaction in Philly; NBA fans react appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
