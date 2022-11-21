Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry's Epic Reaction After Malika Andrews Asked Him About Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry gives an amazing reaction to Andrew Wiggins' chances of becoming an NBA All-Star this season.
Steve Kerr Explains Why Stephen Curry And Others Were Benched In Ugly Loss To The Pelicans
Steve Kerr has explained why he benched Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in ugly 45-point loss to the Pelicans.
NBA ROUNDUP: Warriors lose by 45 to Pelicans as Curry, Thompson, and Green are given night off, while Bulls ends Celtics nine-game winning streak
Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points in the same game that Zion Williamson returned from a three-game absence, and the New Orleans Pelicans routed the depleted Golden State Warriors 128-83 on Monday night. "He was fantastic all game," Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Ingram, who hit 12 of...
Pelicans Crush Short-Handed Warriors in Zion's Return
The New Orleans Pelicans played their most dominant game of the season.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Stephen Curry’s disgusted reaction to Andrew Wiggins All-Star debate
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.
The Draymond Green tweak Steve Kerr is using to spark Warriors
The latest fix for what ails the Golden State Warriors’ second unit? Leaning even harder on one of the defending champions’ veteran stars. Steve Kerr revealed before Wednesday’s game against the LA Clippers that Draymond Green will be on the floor to start the second and fourth quarters, hopefully mitigating struggles of Golden State’s bench-heavy lineups while Stephen Curry rests.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Wiggins fuels Dubs' win over Clippers
SAN FRANCISCO -- Whether it's to be with their families for Thanksgiving or play in front of Dub Nation, the Warriors clearly were happy to be back home Wednesday night at Chase Center. Their early-season matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers wasn't exactly what the schedule makers had in mind...
NBC Sports
Wiggins describes what it's like playing with 'magical' Steph
The Warriors had a bounce-back performance in their 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center. After an ugly 45-point loss on Monday to the New Orleans Pelicans in which stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out, Golden State put itself back on the right path to getting to the .500 mark two days later behind Wiggins' 31-point effort.
Stephen Curry Comments on Recruiting Aaron Judge to Giants
Judge and Curry were in touch this week as the Yankees star conducts a free agency visit in San Francisco
Kevin Durant Compares Rising Sacramento Kings Star to Steph Curry
Kevin Huerter is shooting absolutely lights out.
Portland State vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Odds for Thursday, November 24 (Bulldogs Will Cover Big Number)
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are coming off as difficult of a stretch of games as they'll have all season. They narrowly escaped with a 64-63 win over No. 12 Michigan State, then got ran off the court against No. 4 Texas, losing 93-74, but bounced back with an 88-72 win over No. 15 Kentucky.
Top College Basketball Picks Today (NC State, Seton Hall Valuable Underdog Plays on Thanksgiving)
Thanksgiving may be famous for the NFL games, but there is a ton of great college basketball to watch today as well. The BetSided team has been working to preview almost every game on the slate, but yours truly locked in two college basketball plays on Thursday, going with a pair of underdogs.
How to Watch Clippers-Warriors Game On Wednesday
The Los Angeles Clippers (11-7) and Golden State Warriors (8-10) will play each other on Wednesday night in San Francisco. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young becomes a franchise savior, Lions get a QB of the future
The 2022 NFL season is entering Week 12, and as the have and have-nots continue to move in different directions, the draft order continues to change. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thanksgiving, as three matchups will fill the schedule throughout the holiday. We have seen many teams emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while the Houston Texans remain the worst team in the NFL.
Memphis vs. Seton Hall Prediction and Odds for Thursday, November 24 (Can Pirates Cover?)
Two one-loss teams face off on Thanksgiving night, with the Seton Hall Pirates taking on the Memphis Tigers on a neutral court. Memphis is just 2-1 on the season, losing to Saint Louis in its second game of the season. The Pirates lost to No. 25 Iowa in their third game of the season, but they’ve dominated everyone else, winning their other three games by 27 points or more.
NBC Sports
Wiggins records rare stat line in Dubs' win over Clippers
Andrew Wiggins had a game to remember in the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center. With Steph Curry carrying the offensive load in the early part of the 2022-23 NBA season, Wiggins did his best to ease the superstar's hefty load on Wednesday. The Warriors...
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers (10-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-6, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Mitchell currently ranks eighth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 at...
Knicks Top Thunder As OKC Opens Homestand
Knicks Top Thunder As OKC Opens Homestand
Zach Wilson gives Chicago Bears fans something to be thankful for
Once upon a time, Chicago Bears fans were desperately hoping to see their front office make a serious move for a quarterback. During the 2021 NFL Draft, in which the Bears held pick no. 20, fans waited patiently to see if then-general manager Ryan Pace was going to move up and get this franchise the quarterback they had long waited for.
FanSided
