Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
The Draymond Green tweak Steve Kerr is using to spark Warriors

The latest fix for what ails the Golden State Warriors’ second unit? Leaning even harder on one of the defending champions’ veteran stars. Steve Kerr revealed before Wednesday’s game against the LA Clippers that Draymond Green will be on the floor to start the second and fourth quarters, hopefully mitigating struggles of Golden State’s bench-heavy lineups while Stephen Curry rests.
What we learned as Wiggins fuels Dubs' win over Clippers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Whether it's to be with their families for Thanksgiving or play in front of Dub Nation, the Warriors clearly were happy to be back home Wednesday night at Chase Center. Their early-season matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers wasn't exactly what the schedule makers had in mind...
Wiggins describes what it's like playing with 'magical' Steph

The Warriors had a bounce-back performance in their 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center. After an ugly 45-point loss on Monday to the New Orleans Pelicans in which stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out, Golden State put itself back on the right path to getting to the .500 mark two days later behind Wiggins' 31-point effort.
NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young becomes a franchise savior, Lions get a QB of the future

The 2022 NFL season is entering Week 12, and as the have and have-nots continue to move in different directions, the draft order continues to change. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thanksgiving, as three matchups will fill the schedule throughout the holiday. We have seen many teams emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while the Houston Texans remain the worst team in the NFL.
Memphis vs. Seton Hall Prediction and Odds for Thursday, November 24 (Can Pirates Cover?)

Two one-loss teams face off on Thanksgiving night, with the Seton Hall Pirates taking on the Memphis Tigers on a neutral court. Memphis is just 2-1 on the season, losing to Saint Louis in its second game of the season. The Pirates lost to No. 25 Iowa in their third game of the season, but they’ve dominated everyone else, winning their other three games by 27 points or more.
Wiggins records rare stat line in Dubs' win over Clippers

Andrew Wiggins had a game to remember in the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center. With Steph Curry carrying the offensive load in the early part of the 2022-23 NBA season, Wiggins did his best to ease the superstar's hefty load on Wednesday. The Warriors...
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (10-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-6, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Mitchell currently ranks eighth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 at...
Zach Wilson gives Chicago Bears fans something to be thankful for

Once upon a time, Chicago Bears fans were desperately hoping to see their front office make a serious move for a quarterback. During the 2021 NFL Draft, in which the Bears held pick no. 20, fans waited patiently to see if then-general manager Ryan Pace was going to move up and get this franchise the quarterback they had long waited for.
