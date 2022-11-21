Help State Police Find Breaking and Entering Suspect

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a break-in at the Deals on Wheels Auto Sales on US-10 in Ludington that happened Saturday.

Several vehicle and business windows were smashed, and troopers are asking for your help to identify who is responsible for the damage.

Anyone with information, or who may have been driving past the lot during the day and noticed anything suspicious, is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2127.