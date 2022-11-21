ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Lakers' Anthony Davis turns in historic performance

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis made NBA history Tuesday night, filling the box score like few before him. Davis finished the night with 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals and five blocks in the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Since blocks and steals became an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Lakers fans will love Malik Monk owning Ja Morant’s soul

The Los Angeles Lakers are still working to overcome their dreadful start to the season. Despite winning three straight games before Tuesday’s loss to Phoenix, the Lakers still own the second-worst record in the West. Their last loss before that defeat was against old friend Malik Monk and the upstart Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

It’s time for LeBron to pass the torch to Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally turned things around! They’ve won three games in a row, Anthony Davis is playing out of his mind, and it’s time for them to make a push for the playoffs!. Well, kind of. A three-game win streak is nothing to scoff at....
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

NBA Star Power Index: Anthony Davis going beast mode; De'Aaron Fox on fire; Ben Simmons answers Philly bell

Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players getting the most buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing -- it simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order. This column will run every week throughout the regular season.
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out for Hornets on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ball will miss his third straight contest with an ankle injury. Expect Terry Rozier to play a lead offensive role on Wednesday against a Philly unit allowing 38.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Rozier's big 4th quarter leads Hornets past Sixers 107-101

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final 5 minutes as the Charlotte Hornets rallied past the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 on Wednesday night in a matchup of injury-riddled teams. Charlotte, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, won for only...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

FanSided

297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy