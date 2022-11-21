Read full article on original website
Related
Former Lakers favorite wants to join Dwight Howard after monster game
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
thesource.com
Last Night in Hoops: Ben Simmons Returns to Philly, Pat Bev Pushes Ayton in Another Lakers Loss
Ben Simmons made his long-awaited return to Philadelphia. The boos were not as loud as the former 76ers guard expected, but he and his Nets teammates still couldn’t pull out a win. The game on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center wrapped up at 115-106, but Simmons added another...
NBA
Lakers' Anthony Davis turns in historic performance
Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis made NBA history Tuesday night, filling the box score like few before him. Davis finished the night with 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals and five blocks in the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Since blocks and steals became an...
Lakers fans will love Malik Monk owning Ja Morant’s soul
The Los Angeles Lakers are still working to overcome their dreadful start to the season. Despite winning three straight games before Tuesday’s loss to Phoenix, the Lakers still own the second-worst record in the West. Their last loss before that defeat was against old friend Malik Monk and the upstart Kings.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Twelve Years After LeBron James Returned To Cleveland, Ben Simmons Is Back In Philadelphia For The First Time
LeBron going back to Cleveland for the first time with the Miami Heat in 2010 was much more serious
Powered by Anthony Davis, hot Lakers visit Suns
Anthony Davis is enjoying his best stretch of the season and the Los Angeles Lakers aim to extend their season-long
SB Nation
It’s time for LeBron to pass the torch to Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally turned things around! They’ve won three games in a row, Anthony Davis is playing out of his mind, and it’s time for them to make a push for the playoffs!. Well, kind of. A three-game win streak is nothing to scoff at....
CBS Sports
NBA Star Power Index: Anthony Davis going beast mode; De'Aaron Fox on fire; Ben Simmons answers Philly bell
Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players getting the most buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing -- it simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order. This column will run every week throughout the regular season.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ball will miss his third straight contest with an ankle injury. Expect Terry Rozier to play a lead offensive role on Wednesday against a Philly unit allowing 38.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards.
FOX Sports
Rozier's big 4th quarter leads Hornets past Sixers 107-101
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final 5 minutes as the Charlotte Hornets rallied past the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 on Wednesday night in a matchup of injury-riddled teams. Charlotte, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, won for only...
FanSided
297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0