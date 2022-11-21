ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An institution is saying goodbye to the Great Minnesota Get-Together

Longtime Minnesota State Fair CEO Jerry Hammer will retire next spring after more than 50 years working for the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Why it matters: Hammer has been at the helm of the organization for more than two decades, overseeing massive growth and transformation at one of the biggest state fairs in the U.S.

  • Most recently, he led the fair through 2020's COVID cancellation and efforts to return to a more "normal" experience post-pandemic.

Flashback: Hammer got his start as a high school student working in the fair's greenhouse. He joined the operation full time in 1977 and was named CEO in 1997.

Of note: Hammer lives in St. Paul's Como Park neighborhood, a stone's throw from the fairgrounds, and was known to ride his bike around the 322-acre site, per the Star Tribune.

What's next: The fair's board of managers will begin a search for a successor, per a release . Hammer will stay on through the spring to help with the transition.

