Five Rivers MetroParks wants your broken holiday lights; where they are being collected

DAYTON — Not sure what to do with that tangled mess of lights? Five Rivers MetroParks may be able to help.

Starting Dec. 1, Five Rivers MetroParks is teaming up with Cohen Recycling to offer bins where residents can drop off holiday lights to be recycled.

Light strands should be loose and not in bags or boxes.

The following locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. through March 1:

Carriage Hill MetroPark, 7800 E. Shull Rd., Dayton: Recycling bin is located outside the Visitor Center entrance.

Sugarcreek MetroPark, 4178 Conference Rd., Bellbrook: Recycling bin is located at the main parking lot entrance under the kiosk.

Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton: Recycling bin is located at the front of the main building.

Possum Creek MetroPark, 4790 Frytown Rd., Dayton: Recycling bin located at the education building at the Possum Creek Farm.

Cox Arboretum MetroPark, 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton. The recycling bin is located outside the Visitor Center entrance.

2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton: Recycling bin is located at the northwest entrance and is accessible anytime.

Holiday waste amounts to 25 million tons of garbage, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection agency.

This is the fourth holiday season the recycling program has been offered. Last year, MetroParks collected 7,400 pounds of lights.

