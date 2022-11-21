ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Five Rivers MetroParks wants your broken holiday lights; where they are being collected

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSygn_0jJ5QEPL00

DAYTON — Not sure what to do with that tangled mess of lights? Five Rivers MetroParks may be able to help.

Starting Dec. 1, Five Rivers MetroParks is teaming up with Cohen Recycling to offer bins where residents can drop off holiday lights to be recycled.

Light strands should be loose and not in bags or boxes.

The following locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. through March 1:

  • Carriage Hill MetroPark, 7800 E. Shull Rd., Dayton: Recycling bin is located outside the Visitor Center entrance.
  • Sugarcreek MetroPark, 4178 Conference Rd., Bellbrook: Recycling bin is located at the main parking lot entrance under the kiosk.
  • Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton: Recycling bin is located at the front of the main building.
  • Possum Creek MetroPark, 4790 Frytown Rd., Dayton: Recycling bin located at the education building at the Possum Creek Farm.
  • Cox Arboretum MetroPark, 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton. The recycling bin is located outside the Visitor Center entrance.
  • 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton: Recycling bin is located at the northwest entrance and is accessible anytime.

Holiday waste amounts to 25 million tons of garbage, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection agency.

This is the fourth holiday season the recycling program has been offered. Last year, MetroParks collected 7,400 pounds of lights.

More information about the light recycling program can be found here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley, Nov. 24-27

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thanksgiving and Black Friday is upon us, which means things are happening around the Miami Valley, alongside the food and shopping. 2NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening this holiday weekend, Nov. 24-27. Thanksgiving Day Thanksgiving Zumba Class – 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. EPIC Dance Academy, 88 […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

VIDEO: Smoke pours out from abandoned Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Firefighters in Dayton spent part of Thanksgiving morning responding to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex. Crews were dispatched to Foxton Court just before 9 a.m. on reports of a fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from the scene shows large amounts of light-colored...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley Meals gives out thousands of free Thanksgiving meals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Meals went out to families in need across the Miami Valley Wednesday. One organization planned to give away more than 13,000 Thanksgiving dinners. Wednesday was the third turkey takeaway for Miami Valley Meals. The organization started out of the pandemic as a way to address food insecurity in our region. A […]
DAYTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Food equipment, tables, booths, and misc.

Public auction for the assets of Our Hero Express Subs in Springfield, Ohio. All the food equipment and fixtures will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a very good auction with approximately 250 lots. TurboChef 1618 Conveyor Pizza oven, TurboChef Tornado Convection Oven, Electric Conveyor Toaster Oven, Stainless deep bay sinks, & Stainless tables. Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine. Turbo-Air Refrigerated display case. Commercial Microwaves, Shelving Units and kitchen supplies. Tea and coffee brewers. Commercial Ice machines. Commercial steamer, tables and chairs and booths. Approximately 250 lots and more items being added.. Preview is by appointment only. Food and Restrooms on site. Online bidding powered by Proxibid. Cash, Check, & Credit with 3.5% fee. 15% buyer’s premium will be charged for all items. Online bidding now open!
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

MetroParks Ice Rink set to open tomorrow

DAYTON — November is almost over and that means the MetroParks Ice Rink will be opening soon. The ice rink will officially open tomorrow, November 25 at RiverScape MetroPark. Admission costs $7.00 daily and $3.00 to rent ice skates. Reduced admission and skate rentals are available for those who...
DAYTON, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

All Aboard the North Pole Express

The North Pole Express takes passengers down the tracks of Warren County, Ohio along with Santa and his elves on a one-hour-and-fifteen-minute journey. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and all kid passengers receive a souvenir bell and a holiday cookie. Hot chocolate can be purchased at the station...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton prepares to move old train depot to new location

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The City of Hamilton is working to prepare two historic buildings to be lifted off their foundation and wheeled right down MLK Boulevard to a new home. This will help the city preserve a piece of its history but there are still questions about what the buildings will be used for after they’re moved.
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

SHOP LOCAL: Where to find unique gifts in Dayton this holiday season

Deals abound on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The day after Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday shopping season! There is no better way to celebrate than to shop local and support area entrepreneurs. Below is a list of some of the locally-owned businesses in downtown Dayton where...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
102K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy