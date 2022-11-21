Read full article on original website
WALB 10
APD: 1 person shot in the leg in Tuesday night shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is injured after being shot at the 2700 block of Pointe North Boulevard, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Police said after an altercation, the 26-year-old victim entered Homerun Foods. The store clerks saw that the victim...
WALB 10
BOLO: Suspects, vehicle wanted in Lee Co. armed robbery and carjacking
SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently looking for two suspects who may be “armed and dangerous” after robbing and carjacking a victim at gunpoint, according to the Smithville Police Department (SPD). The incident happened on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. at the Dollar General on Church Street. The...
One Albany woman shot, another arrested for burglary
ALBANY — An Albany woman who argued with a man for leaving a gun unattended in her home with children present was shot by the gun, and another female was arrested for taking clothes that did not belong to her out of a hotel room, according to releases sent to media by the Albany Police Department.
wfxl.com
Police requesting area video surveillance after 39-year-old fatally shot in Albany
Albany police are investigating a fatal shooting. Police responded to 800 block of 7th Ave reference to a shooting, around 12:23 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, 39-year-old Larry Calloway, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigators are requesting that any neighbors with surveillance video, please contact them.
WALB 10
Investigation underway after Albany man shot to death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after an Albany man was found shot to death Wednesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of 7th Avenue shortly after midnight. The victim, later identified as Larry Calloway, 39, was found...
WALB 10
Man found dead at Lee Co. home
APD: Victim shot in the leg at an Albany gas station. The GBI said the investigation started into online activity and the “possible online possession of child sexual abuse material.”. Last minute shoppers take the stores in Tifton. Updated: 7 hours ago. Last-minute holiday shopping is here for many.
WALB 10
Man wanted in Albany argument turned shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was shot in an incident that stemmed from an argument and the suspect shooter is wanted, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Jerome Benning, 19, is wanted in connection to the shooting on aggravated assault and firearm possession charges. The shooting incident happened...
wfxl.com
Police: Two Fitzgerald men hiding in the woods were arrested for breaking into vehicles
The Fitzgerald Police Department responded to the area of Clare Road, Tuesday morning in reference to vehicles being broken into. According to a Facebook post, officers say they were able to locate a suspect hiding in the woods and took him into custody. Another suspect was located nearby in a...
wfxl.com
Trio wanted for holding an Albany man at gunpoint inside his home
The Albany Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 500 block of Flint Avenue Tuesday morning. The victim told police that he invited 24-year-old David Sweat, 39-year-old Joshua Hutto and Linda Presson into his apartment. Once in the apartment, the victim stated he was asked by the trio why he kept calling the police on a subject wanted by the police.
wfxl.com
Woman in custody facing charges for stealing clothes at Albany motel
A woman behind bars is facing new charges for stealing clothes. Albany police responded to the Econo Lodge, located in the 1500 block of Dawson Road, in reference to a burglary on Saturday. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who said that 37-year-old Captoria McClendon entered their room without...
WALB 10
3 arrested after Albany man held at gunpoint
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was held at gunpoint and three people were arrested in connection to the incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of Flint Avenue. The victim told police that he invited...
wgxa.tv
Crisp County Deputies investigating bizarre death of Cordele man
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a suspicious person report ended with a man dying under bizarre circumstances. At 2:30 on Saturday morning, Crisp County 911 received a call about a suspicious person and dispatched deputies to an address on Highway 257 North, where a man was reportedly trying to enter a home.
southgatv.com
INVESTIGATORS DETERMINE THAT THE SHOOTING IS NOW A HOMOCIDE
The shooting that occurred yesterday around 7:00 pm in the 300 block of E 21st Ave is now being ruled a homicide by investigators. Carsaveon Harvey, also known as “Quez,” aged 22 was identified as the victim. Mr. Harvey succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds despite life-saving measures. Law...
Update: One man dead after shooting on East 21st Street, GBI and Cordele Police investigating
CORDELE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Cordele Police are investigating who shot a man Sunday night. Cordele officers responded to call of shots fired on the 300 block of East 21st Avenue at around 7 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man shot and...
southgatv.com
CORDELE OFFICERS RESPOND TO SHOOTING
In reference to a shooting, officers from the Cordele Police Department went to the 300 block of East 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. today. One black male victim was discovered in the yard of a nearby residence when they arrived. The victim was taken by EMS to Crisp Regional Hospital after the area was secured.
WALB 10
1 killed in Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Sunday night in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. Carsaveon Harvey, 22, was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of E 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Cordele police said there...
WALB 10
New traffic speed cameras installed in Sumter Co.
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County now has two new traffic cameras on one of the county’s busiest roads. The goal of the cameras is to ensure driver safety at a high-traffic area at an intersection on Highway 27 East. Law enforcement has issued zero citations so far. This...
WALB 10
Reward offered for Decatur Co. gas station armed robbery
ATTAPULGUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is offering a reward for information on the arrest of an armed robbery suspect at an Attapulgus gas station, according to the DCSO. The robbery happened on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 8:30 a.m. at Susie Q’s, according to the...
southgatv.com
Cordele Death Investigation
CRISP COUNTY – November 21, 2022 The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation. Dectrick Styles, a 27-year-old male from Cordele, Georgia, was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Crisp Regional Hospital. Crisp County E-911 sent Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies to an address in...
WALB 10
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing 16-year-old
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl. Rammera Carter, 16, was last seen in Macon on Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, grey tank top, acid wash style blue jeans, white socks, no shoes and diamond studded earrings. She has a black, low fade afro hairstyle. She may also be bleeding from the left arm or shoulder, the sheriff’s office said.
