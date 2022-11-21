Read full article on original website
Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD)– According to Public Information Officer Naomi Puzzello from the Illinois Dept. of Corrections, a person in custody assaulted a Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer with a homemade weapon in Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The sergeant was transported via helicopter to OSF in Peoria for medical treatment....
Victim in Saturday homicide identified
PEORIA, Ill. – The name of the victim in Peoria’s 24th homicide has been revealed. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barriga, 50, was pronounced dead not long after the Saturday evening shooting on West Montana Street. Harwood says the autopsy is still in progress and...
Alleged Peoria Heights arsonist indicted, held on bond
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Heights man is being held on a $200,000 bond after his indictment for residential arson. Skylar M. Walker, age 32, was indicted Tuesday for residential arson, which is a class 1 felony. The incident in question took place on Oct. 23 in the 1000 block of East Rouse Avenue in Peoria Heights, where Walker used “fire or explosives to knowingly damage property,” according to court documents.
Deputies: Woman dead, man in custody after possible domestic situation
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
House fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria crews responded to reports of a deck fire around 12:20 a.m. Thursday in area of W. Larchmont and N. Walround Lanes. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said flames could be seen coming from the back of a two-story home. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the blaze under control.
Police report adds details to city’s 23rd homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police may still be looking for suspects related to the city’s 23rd homicide of the year, despite a teenager being arrested on Murder and Aggravated Battery charges. 25 News has obtained a redacted version of the police report into the November 7th shooting near...
Missing Peoria man located safely
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Austin Burnett has been located safely and is doing well. Burnett had been missing since Saturday, Nov. 12.
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
Peoria police shut down intersection
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
South Peoria car fire spreads to home
PEORIA, Ill. – One person was injured after a car ended up on fire, and spread to the outside of a South Peoria home. Peoria Fire says the blaze near Wiswall and Laramie at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday was put out in about 20 minutes, and could be kept from spreading inside the house, but not before some exterior damage was done.
Coroner: Saturday homicide victim died of gunshot wound
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barriga who died Saturday in her home died of a gunshot wound to her upper body. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Quintero-Barriga likely died seconds after the shooting incident. No further information is being released at this time. The case remains under...
Man indicted for Shelton’s Bar theft
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for a business burglary at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria Tuesday. According to Peoria court documents, 32-year-old Gregory Belville was indicted for Burglary, Theft and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. On Sept. 1,...
Peoria Police Department sees “overwhelming” response to gun buyback
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There was an overwhelming response to a gun buyback event in Peoria this weekend. “We had people flowing in from the fellowship hall, through our other door, I mean we had people coming from every direction,” said Susan Turner, a trustee at First Baptist Church of Peoria.
Police report burglary from southwestern Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,500 worth of electronics and shoes were reported stolen in a residential burglary in southwestern Galesburg Monday night. Police were called to the home in the 700 block of South Academy Street at 10:49 p.m. The victim told officers that he was gone from about 9...
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
Woman shot to death Saturday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was killed in Peoria Saturday night, and police are working to learn more about the city’s latest homicide. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Peoria police responded to the intersection of W. Montana and S. Oregon Streets for a call of shots fired during a burglary in progress. When they arrived, officers found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence.
