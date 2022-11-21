Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Sean Payton Interested In Two Potential NFL Job Openings
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted earlier this season that he wanted to return to the sideline someday. It's looking like that day might come quite soon. A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that Payton has his eye on a pair of NFL teams who might be ...
Breaking: NFL Veteran Running Back Cut Following Costly Fumble On Sunday
An NFL veteran running back is getting shown the exit following his poor performance on Sunday. The Denver Broncos are waiving veteran running back Melvin Gordon this Monday afternoon. Gordon, 29, had a costly fumble in the end-zone during the Broncos' 22-16 overtime loss to the Las ...
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: 49ers, Jets among 11 potential suitors if Packers look to deal star QB in 2023
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers went three straight seasons with at least 13 wins and a playoff appearance from 2019-2021. With less than half of the 2022 campaign remaining, Green Bay isn't even guaranteed to crack the postseason this time around. And Rodgers, 38, is enduring one of the roughest offensive performances of his career. It's not inconceivable, after back-to-back offseasons in which the legendary quarterback entertained a split from the Pack, the possibility will arise again.
Who Is the Chicago Bears Backup Quarterback Trevor Siemian?
Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields got banged up during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game. He was sacked four times and took numerous hits on the field rushing the ball, including a dangerous one to the head while he was sliding. Fields...
Troy Aikman on 49ers: If I could hire any coach, Kyle Shanahan would be that guy
Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who was in the broadcast booth for Monday night's game in Mexico City between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, said he is "a huge buyer" of the former as a legitimate threat in the NFC. The team is filled with star power and playmakers, evident by its dominant 38-10 primetime win. However, that's not necessarily the main reason the analyst has believed in the Niners for several years.
Troy Aikman Rips 'Embarrassing' Cardinals After 49ers Loss
It's been a dreadful season for the team so far.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
Tom Brady said Thanksgiving is the only day a year he says 'screw it' to his strict diet
Tom Brady's strict diet excludes foods like dairy, sugar, gluten, and processed meats, except for on Thanksgiving, he revealed on his podcast.
What they're saying: 49ers crush Cardinals in Mexico City
Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdowns as 78,427 fans in Mexico City witnessed the San Francisco 49ers blowout of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's final international game of the season. Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel took the ball into the end zone and helped San Francisco pull away in the second half. For the third-straight game, the team's defense held their opposition to zero points in the second half. ...
Jeff Okudah, Michael Brockers among Detroit Lions inactives vs. Buffalo Bills
After a one-game return to the lineup, Michael Brockers is a healthy scratch again for the Detroit Lions. Brockers is one of six inactives for the Lions in their annual Thanksgiving game, along with injured starters Jeff Okudah (concussion), Jonah Jackson (concussion), Evan Brown (ankle), Charles Harris (groin) and Josh Paschal (knee). ...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11 top plays: 49ers lead Cardinals on MNF from Mexico City
Week 11 of the NFL season comes to a close with the San Francisco 49ers battling the Arizona Cardinals at in an all-important NFC West tilt on Monday Night Football. It's going down at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca in the fifth and final game of the 2022 International Series. Kyler...
NBC Sports
Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the NFC West, earned a pair of new monikers from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
Fantasy Football: 12 best waiver wire targets for NFL Week 12
With the fantasy football playoffs quickly approaching, it’s do-or-die time for managers currently on the bubble. To help you make a late-season push, we’ve put together a list of the top-12 fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 12, including options at quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and running back.
Stephen A. Smith: Blame Jimmy G if the 49ers Don't Make the Super Bowl
Stephen A. Smith questions Jimmy G's ability to get it done in the playoffs.
NBC Bay Area
Stat Shows 49ers' YAC Dominance Continues in Win Vs. Cardinals
Stat shows 49ers' YAC dominance in win over Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers pride themselves in generating yards after the catch, and that aspect of the 49ers' gameplan on offense was on full display in the 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
Comments / 0