San Francisco, CA

The Spun

Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: 49ers, Jets among 11 potential suitors if Packers look to deal star QB in 2023

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers went three straight seasons with at least 13 wins and a playoff appearance from 2019-2021. With less than half of the 2022 campaign remaining, Green Bay isn't even guaranteed to crack the postseason this time around. And Rodgers, 38, is enduring one of the roughest offensive performances of his career. It's not inconceivable, after back-to-back offseasons in which the legendary quarterback entertained a split from the Pack, the possibility will arise again.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Chicago

Who Is the Chicago Bears Backup Quarterback Trevor Siemian?

Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields got banged up during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game. He was sacked four times and took numerous hits on the field rushing the ball, including a dangerous one to the head while he was sliding. Fields...
CHICAGO, IL
49erswebzone

Troy Aikman on 49ers: If I could hire any coach, Kyle Shanahan would be that guy

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who was in the broadcast booth for Monday night's game in Mexico City between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, said he is "a huge buyer" of the former as a legitimate threat in the NFC. The team is filled with star power and playmakers, evident by its dominant 38-10 primetime win. However, that's not necessarily the main reason the analyst has believed in the Niners for several years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

What they're saying: 49ers crush Cardinals in Mexico City

Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdowns as 78,427 fans in Mexico City witnessed the San Francisco 49ers blowout of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's final international game of the season. Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel took the ball into the end zone and helped San Francisco pull away in the second half. For the third-straight game, the team's defense held their opposition to zero points in the second half. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames

Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the NFC West, earned a pair of new monikers from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
NBC Bay Area

Stat Shows 49ers' YAC Dominance Continues in Win Vs. Cardinals

Stat shows 49ers' YAC dominance in win over Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers pride themselves in generating yards after the catch, and that aspect of the 49ers' gameplan on offense was on full display in the 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

