BRADENTON, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy died from his injuries at the hospital following an overnight shooting, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. The agency says one of its deputies heard gunshots just after midnight Thursday in the area of 28th and 29th avenues and discovered unspecified evidence. A witness reportedly told the deputy they saw a man run off but couldn't say which direction.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO