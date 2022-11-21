ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount Global Terminates $2.2B Simon & Schuster Sale But Still Wants Out Of Publishing Biz

A major publishing deal is officially dead in the water as Paramount Global scrapped its sale of Simon & Schuster to Bertelsmann’s Penguin Random House, declining to pursue an appeal after the Department of Justice sued to block the merger and a federal judge upheld the government’s position. The sale was announced two years ago, in Nov. of 2020, as the former ViacomCBS was shedding non-core assets to raise cash and pay down debt. President Biden’s more activist DOJ reviewed the deal and sued to block in Nov. of 2021, arguing the transaction would create a behemoth publisher likely to drive...
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors

Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022

Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
Supreme Court will hear Jack Daniel's case against dog toy company

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a dispute between Jack Daniel's and a dog toy company that sells chewable "Bad Spaniels" whiskey bottles. Why it matters: The case carries implications for trademark law — and a number of companies, like Levi Strauss and the makers of Campbell Soup, have filed amicus briefs on the topic, AP notes.
Best of 2022: Our Favorite Nonfiction

Choosing the 100 best nonfiction books of the year is always a pleasure and a challenge, but I am confident that there is something for every reader. Below are 10 books that demonstrate the diversity of the list across subject areas and genres. Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of...
Hudson Reveals Its Best Books of 2022

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today announced its Best Books of 2022. Selections were decided by nominations from Hudson team members – from buyers and booksellers and several Hudson executives including Chief Executive Officer Jordi Martin-Consuegra. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005152/en/ Graphic courtesy of Hudson
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon

Quick: what’s the most popular book of the moment? The one that’s flying off the shelves the fastest? What about the top five? Even for people who are immersed in the book world (like yours truly), this is a surprisingly difficult question to answer. The books you’re hearing about may not be the ones that are actually selling the most, and even if you look at the bestseller lists, they don’t all agree. Each has their own criteria and sources.
