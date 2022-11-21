UTICA, N.Y. -- The Uptown Theatre for Creative Arts announced Tuesday it has recently been awarded two grants to support renovations at their South Utica location. The first is National Grid's Neighborhood Investment Grant, totaling $25,000. The second is a $43,000 grant funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Both grants will help with renovations which will allow the auditorium to re-open.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO