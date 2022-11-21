Read full article on original website
Pastor Ballman and church members hosting huge Thanksgiving feast
Utica, N.Y. -- Pastor Mike Ballman and his church, who helped set up 'Tent City' for the Homeless in Utica, are planning a huge Thanksgiving feast. The Pastor and his church provide meals to those in need every night regularly but wanted to do something a little more special for the holiday.
Stewarts Kicks off annual Holiday Match Campaign Thanksgiving day
UTICA, N.Y. -- Stewart's will begin their annual Holiday Match Campaign on Thursday, benefitting local children's organizations. The program runs until Christmas day and supports non-profit organizations that help children. In 2021, customers donated $1 million, which Stewarts matched for a combined $2 million. The funds supported almost 2,000 local organizations.
Just in time for Thanksgiving, multiple food drives held in Utica Tuesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- With Thanksgiving quickly approaching some local businesses and organizations took action Tuesday, holding food drives for those in need. The Utica Comets joined the Utica Rescue Mission Tuesday afternoon to hand out turkeys. More than 250 were passed out along with Thanksgiving sides and even a baking pan. The team, together with staff, has been hosting the food drive since 2013.
Nexus Center offering first public skating sessions this weekend
UTICA, N.Y. – The Nexus Center in Utica is opening for public ice skating for the first time this weekend. Public skating will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The...
UPD donates more than 800 pounds of food to Feed Our Vets
UTICA, N.Y. -- More than 800 pounds of food was donated to Feed Our Vets this year, thanks to Utica Police Investigator Shannon Acquaviva. Every year before the Thanksgiving holiday, Acquaviva, of the Criminal Investigations Division helps the Feed Our Vets organization by putting together a food drive. This year...
Oneida County History Center hosting Bosnian history presentation Dec. 1
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County History Center, together with the Bosnian American Community Association, will be honoring Bosnian Statehood Day on Dec. 1 with a presentation by Dr. Sandro Sehic. Sehic will discuss the history of the Statehood of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The presentation will cover history starting in...
Families survey Ilion fire damage in light of day
ILION, N.Y. -- Fire on East Clark Street severely damaged and possibly destroyed one home and one homestead in Ilion Monday evening, and the affected families were able to see the damage in the daylight on Tuesday morning. "I grew up there and the brick house next door, which are...
Mechanics Hall to be revitalized into homes & retail space
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mark Mojave, who owns Gerber’s Tavern – which is adjacent to the project site – noted the renovations to Oriskany and Liberty streets by the state, the construction of Wynn Hospital, and the opening of the Nexus Center just down the street, as an example of the local progress that inspired his effort.
Food pantry able to host multiple turkey giveaways thanks to generous donations
UTICA, N.Y. -- Thanks to generous donations this year, the Utica Food Pantry was able to hold a second turkey giveaway on Monday and will hold a third on Wednesday. The pantry and Utica Fire Department handed out more than 600 turkeys and all the fixings during their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Nov. 18 and still had some leftover.
Utica Fire Department selling shirts to benefit fellow firefighter battling cancer
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Fire Department is rallying around one of their own, Ehser Kanyaw, who is fighting cancer. Kanyaw was diagnosed with liver cancer several years ago and according to one fellow firefighter, is a man of pride who never asks for anything. "He is working, he still...
South Utica's Uptown Theatre awarded two grants to support renovations
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Uptown Theatre for Creative Arts announced Tuesday it has recently been awarded two grants to support renovations at their South Utica location. The first is National Grid's Neighborhood Investment Grant, totaling $25,000. The second is a $43,000 grant funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Both grants will help with renovations which will allow the auditorium to re-open.
Saranac Brewery kicked off their 'Homecoming' event Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Saranac Brewery kicked off their 'Homecoming' Wednesday, adding a big white tent to their Biergarten, just in time for those coming in from out of town. There is much to be enjoyed while attending, including pilot beers on tap, live bands, DJs, food and more. The tent is heated so no need to worry about the cold.
This Rome Family Caused A “Roar” With Taking Care Of The Snow
Man, some areas of Central New York got hit with some really heavy snow on Saturday night into Sunday morning and through Sunday afternoon. But, one local family in Rome really did their best to make the best of it. In fact, it made a lot of people laugh driving by.
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash
New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
Village of Herkimer to remove late fees if past-due parking tickets paid by end of year
HERKIMER, N.Y. – The Herkimer Village Board has approved a parking ticket amnesty program through the end of the year that will forgive all late fees if tickets are paid by Dec. 31. The face value of the original ticket must be paid to get the penalties forgiven. According...
High school seniors in Herkimer get creative with Thanksgiving activities
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Seniors at the Herkimer Central School District got creative in English class this year, participating in Thanksgiving activities with a theme of "being thankful." Students participated in multiple activities including one where they practiced sending a professional email. Students picked a current school staff member that they...
Clear your mind and learn to meditate at the Oneida YMCA on Dec. 7
Oneida, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA will be offering an introduction to meditation and reiki class on Dec. 7. Reiki practitioners, Lisa Godfrey and Kristen Sullivan will teach breathing techniques to help calm your mind and brain. Godfrey is also an energy healer at Double Lotus Reiki and practices Usui...
'Bright Nights' at Utica Zoo kick off Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo will be hosting its 'Bright Nights' starting this Friday night. The event will have many fun activities for the entire family to enjoy, including holiday music, crafts and a scavenger hunt. Santa Claus will also make an appearance and a reading of a classic Christmas book will begin at 6 p.m. every night. There will also be food trucks complete with hot drinks, & lots of holiday lighting.
Thanksgiving 2022: What’s open, what’s closed Thursday? Banks, mail, trash, more
Thanksgiving in the United States is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The holiday originated as a harvest festival. The event that Americans typically call the “First Thanksgiving” was celebrated by the Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World in October 1621. Thanksgiving became a...
