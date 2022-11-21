ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

Pastor Ballman and church members hosting huge Thanksgiving feast

Utica, N.Y. -- Pastor Mike Ballman and his church, who helped set up 'Tent City' for the Homeless in Utica, are planning a huge Thanksgiving feast. The Pastor and his church provide meals to those in need every night regularly but wanted to do something a little more special for the holiday.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Stewarts Kicks off annual Holiday Match Campaign Thanksgiving day

UTICA, N.Y. -- Stewart's will begin their annual Holiday Match Campaign on Thursday, benefitting local children's organizations. The program runs until Christmas day and supports non-profit organizations that help children. In 2021, customers donated $1 million, which Stewarts matched for a combined $2 million. The funds supported almost 2,000 local organizations.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Just in time for Thanksgiving, multiple food drives held in Utica Tuesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- With Thanksgiving quickly approaching some local businesses and organizations took action Tuesday, holding food drives for those in need. The Utica Comets joined the Utica Rescue Mission Tuesday afternoon to hand out turkeys. More than 250 were passed out along with Thanksgiving sides and even a baking pan. The team, together with staff, has been hosting the food drive since 2013.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

UPD donates more than 800 pounds of food to Feed Our Vets

UTICA, N.Y. -- More than 800 pounds of food was donated to Feed Our Vets this year, thanks to Utica Police Investigator Shannon Acquaviva. Every year before the Thanksgiving holiday, Acquaviva, of the Criminal Investigations Division helps the Feed Our Vets organization by putting together a food drive. This year...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Oneida County History Center hosting Bosnian history presentation Dec. 1

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County History Center, together with the Bosnian American Community Association, will be honoring Bosnian Statehood Day on Dec. 1 with a presentation by Dr. Sandro Sehic. Sehic will discuss the history of the Statehood of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The presentation will cover history starting in...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Families survey Ilion fire damage in light of day

ILION, N.Y. -- Fire on East Clark Street severely damaged and possibly destroyed one home and one homestead in Ilion Monday evening, and the affected families were able to see the damage in the daylight on Tuesday morning. "I grew up there and the brick house next door, which are...
ILION, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Mechanics Hall to be revitalized into homes & retail space

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mark Mojave, who owns Gerber’s Tavern – which is adjacent to the project site – noted the renovations to Oriskany and Liberty streets by the state, the construction of Wynn Hospital, and the opening of the Nexus Center just down the street, as an example of the local progress that inspired his effort.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Food pantry able to host multiple turkey giveaways thanks to generous donations

UTICA, N.Y. -- Thanks to generous donations this year, the Utica Food Pantry was able to hold a second turkey giveaway on Monday and will hold a third on Wednesday. The pantry and Utica Fire Department handed out more than 600 turkeys and all the fixings during their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Nov. 18 and still had some leftover.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

South Utica's Uptown Theatre awarded two grants to support renovations

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Uptown Theatre for Creative Arts announced Tuesday it has recently been awarded two grants to support renovations at their South Utica location. The first is National Grid's Neighborhood Investment Grant, totaling $25,000. The second is a $43,000 grant funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Both grants will help with renovations which will allow the auditorium to re-open.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Saranac Brewery kicked off their 'Homecoming' event Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Saranac Brewery kicked off their 'Homecoming' Wednesday, adding a big white tent to their Biergarten, just in time for those coming in from out of town. There is much to be enjoyed while attending, including pilot beers on tap, live bands, DJs, food and more. The tent is heated so no need to worry about the cold.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash

New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
CLARK MILLS, NY
WKTV

High school seniors in Herkimer get creative with Thanksgiving activities

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Seniors at the Herkimer Central School District got creative in English class this year, participating in Thanksgiving activities with a theme of "being thankful." Students participated in multiple activities including one where they practiced sending a professional email. Students picked a current school staff member that they...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Clear your mind and learn to meditate at the Oneida YMCA on Dec. 7

Oneida, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA will be offering an introduction to meditation and reiki class on Dec. 7. Reiki practitioners, Lisa Godfrey and Kristen Sullivan will teach breathing techniques to help calm your mind and brain. Godfrey is also an energy healer at Double Lotus Reiki and practices Usui...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

'Bright Nights' at Utica Zoo kick off Friday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo will be hosting its 'Bright Nights' starting this Friday night. The event will have many fun activities for the entire family to enjoy, including holiday music, crafts and a scavenger hunt. Santa Claus will also make an appearance and a reading of a classic Christmas book will begin at 6 p.m. every night. There will also be food trucks complete with hot drinks, & lots of holiday lighting.
UTICA, NY

