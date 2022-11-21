“Potentially hazardous substances” have been discovered on a body found on a Wigan street.Officers from Greater Manchester Police said they were called to reports of a body on Kilburn Drive, Shevington at around 7pm on Thursday evening.Emergency services attended and confirmed the discovery and sealed off the area. The body has not yet been identified. Anyone who has had contact with the body is urged to speak to police or seek medical advice immediately.No details about what the substances could be have been released.Kilburn Drive has been cordoned off, and police said they did not think there was a wider risk to the surrounding area.Any information should be passed to Greater Manchester Police via LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 000910 of 25/11/2022. Read More Aidan McAnespie killing: Veteran guilty of 1988 Northern Ireland Army checkpoint shootingCouple left dead baby in kimchi container for three years, South Korean police say1899 is a thrilling and invigoratingly confident watch. Netflix will probably cancel it

