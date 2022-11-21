I was for several years Chair of judges for the Crime Writers’ Association Dagger for first novels, and was struck how many new authors of talent were increasingly emerging from diverse backgrounds—not just in Britain but all over the English-speaking world. This became the inspiration for putting together ‘The Perfect Crime’ anthology. Once I had brought my fellow CWA board member Vaseem Khan on board, it became evident we should look as far as we could to reflect that wonderful diversity. We cast our net far and wide and invited not just pioneers amongst authors of color, but also writers of Asian, African, and indigenous descent from all over the world.

2 DAYS AGO