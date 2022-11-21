ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeyville, KS

Help Catch-A-Crook; Stolen gooseneck trailer caught on security camera

By Shannon Becker
 2 days ago

Update : The trailer was located.

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – Detectives with the Coffeyville Police Dept release security video taken from a local business on Sunday, November 20, 2022 where the theft of a gooseneck trailer took place.

Trailer was stolen from Jon’s Tire on South Walnut ST. In Coffeyville. This is a video of the theft taking place. Anyone with information on who may own this pickup is asked to contact Coffeyville Police .”

According to timestamp on the video it was just before 5 p.m.

The video shows a white pickup truck back in and then two individuals get out and take just about a minute to crank the trailer and hook it to the pickup and they drive away

If you have any information or can identify this pickup you are asked to contact the Coffeyville Police Dept at (620) 252-6160.

