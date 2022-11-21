Help Catch-A-Crook; Stolen gooseneck trailer caught on security camera

Update : The trailer was located.

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – Detectives with the Coffeyville Police Dept release security video taken from a local business on Sunday, November 20, 2022 where the theft of a gooseneck trailer took place.

“ Trailer was stolen from Jon’s Tire on South Walnut ST. In Coffeyville. This is a video of the theft taking place. Anyone with information on who may own this pickup is asked to contact Coffeyville Police .”

According to timestamp on the video it was just before 5 p.m.

JON’S TIRE AND WHEEL LOCATED ON SOUTH WALNUT STREET IN COFFEYVILLE.

The video shows a white pickup truck back in and then two individuals get out and take just about a minute to crank the trailer and hook it to the pickup and they drive away

If you have any information or can identify this pickup you are asked to contact the Coffeyville Police Dept at (620) 252-6160.

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we as your help to catch-a-crook. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews email list so you don’t miss an update or an article.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

Tweets by JoplinNewsFirst

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.