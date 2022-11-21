Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 14:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-25 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide is at 6:20 PM this evening.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Cameron Island, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 08:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-24 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Cameron Island; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Kenedy Island; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Willacy Island; Zapata AREAS OF FOG ACROSS DEEP SOUTH TEXAS THIS MORNING Surface observations and satellite images indicate that fog has developed across Deep South Texas this morning. Visibilities will remain somewhat variable, though many areas will see visibilities of 1 mile or less. A few locations could see dense fog with visibilities of a quarter of a mile at times. Be sure to drive with caution by using your low beam headlights and allowing plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 08:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-24 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Waller; Wharton DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile and patches below one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
