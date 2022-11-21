Police: Fatal crash in McDonald County claims one life

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – One man is dead following a two-vehicle crash about 3 p.m. Sunday, November 20th on Route E, 7 miles northeast of Bella Vista, Ark. in McDonald County, Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 2021 Toyota 4Runner was being driven by Carolyn Hayes, 77, of Springdale, Ark. She was transported to Mercy Rogers with minor injuries.

Michelle McKeever, 57, of Seligman, was operating the second vehicle, a 2018 Kia Soul. She was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center in NW Arkansas with serious injuries.

Passenger Thomas McKeever, 56, also of Seligman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The MICU (Major Incident Crash Unit) of Troop D responded to the scene assisting with crash investigation.

Gardner’s Wrecked removed the crashed vehicles from the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more.

