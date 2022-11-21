ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

2 dead, 9 injured in series of crashes on I-41 near Appleton Sunday

By Kelli Arseneau, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
2 days ago
 2 days ago
APPLETON — Two people died and nine people were injured in a series of crashes on Interstate 41 near Appleton Sunday afternoon.

The first crash started shortly before 3:30 p.m. with a single-vehicle rollover crash in the northbound lanes of I-41 at State 441, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region. The driver was seriously injured and arrested on suspicion of operating under the influence.

The initial crash then caused a traffic backup on northbound I-41. A pickup truck swerved into the median to avoid hitting a vehicle slowing down in front of it. The truck rolled over, and a male passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The pickup then went back onto its wheels and returned to the northbound lane it had been travelling in, where it collided with a trailer, according to the State Patrol.

The driver of the pickup truck, a pregnant woman, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to a hospital. She was arrested on suspicion of operating while under the influence of a restricted controlled substance. Her male passenger who was ejected from the vehicle was taken by ambulance to a hospital with serious injuries.

When the helicopter came to transport the woman to the hospital, all northbound and southbound lanes of I-41 closed so the helicopter could land. While traffic was backed up, a five-vehicle crash occurred. Multiple people involved in that crash were taken by ambulance to the hospital. One male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Patrol was not immediately available to specify which crash the second fatality occurred in.

"Several other minor crashes" occurred during the events, the State Patrol said in a news release.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department will complete the crash and OWI investigation for the first crash. The State Patrol is conducting the crash and OWI investigations for the subsequent crashes, according to the State Patrol.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at 920-213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

