Danville, VA

WSET

Bedford Police accepting donations for this year's 'Shop with a Cop'

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — As the Holidays approach the Bedford Police Department will be out and about doing all the fun holiday stuff. "Shop With a Cop" is its first event and it’s a collaboration between law enforcement, Walmart, and the Department of Social Services. Each year DSS...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Thanksgiving eve dinner returns in-person in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Thanksgiving eve tradition is back at Martinsville High School after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the annual dinner to be drive-through only for the past two years. "In 2020 and 2021 we had to change the format due to COVID," said India Brown, Harvest Youth...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

The Perfect Present Waiting For You at Spearman Artisanry

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spearman Artisanry has amazing and unique items to help you give the perfect Christmas present this year. Their Mistletoe Market starts just in time for Black Friday! Emily found out how it works and what you can expect to find inside!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Martinsville police chief announces retirement

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville police chief announces his retirement. The City of Martinsville Chief of Police G. E. “Eddie” Cassady announced that he will be retiring, effective January 1, 2023. According to Martinsville police, Cassady submitted his paperwork for retirement in October. Chief Cassady said...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

Skip Barber Racing School to relocate HQ to VIRginia International Raceway in Halifax Co.

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Skip Barber Racing School, the world's largest automotive education and entertainment company offering driving and racing schools at the finest tracks in America, will invest $8.9 million to relocate its headquarters from Lakeville, Connecticut, and establish a performance driving school at the VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Seven teenagers were honored on Tuesday through Project Imagine. This graduation is for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention collaborative that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed. Graduates from the...
DANVILLE, VA

