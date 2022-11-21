Read full article on original website
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office announces first K9 team in VA to certify new 'Hound Test'
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, November 4th the Bedford County Sheriff's Office announced that Sergeant Hall and K9 Hoover were the first K9 team in Virginia to certify on the new North American Police Work Dog Association "Hound Test". According to deputies, the team traveled to Florida where...
'Looking for speeders:' Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office stresses safety Thanksgiving weekend
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you're hitting the highways this holiday weekend, local law enforcement is working extra hard to keep you safe. The holiday road rush is here, and the Bedford County Sheriff's Office is ready. ABC13 was invited to ride along with road corporal Ryesheem Staten...
Bedford Police accepting donations for this year's 'Shop with a Cop'
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — As the Holidays approach the Bedford Police Department will be out and about doing all the fun holiday stuff. "Shop With a Cop" is its first event and it’s a collaboration between law enforcement, Walmart, and the Department of Social Services. Each year DSS...
Have you seen them? Danville Police Department seeking to identify individuals
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is requesting the public's help in identifying individuals who may have information about a crime. Police are asking everyone to take a few moments to view the unidentified persons of interest that you or someone you know may recognize. "Take no...
Danville River District Assoc. spreads holiday cheer with Small Business Saturday
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The River District Association (RDA) in Danville is encouraging holiday cheer and shopping locally with a slate of special events, starting with Small Business Saturday. The RDA has once again been selected for the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program. Small Business Saturday was created by...
Danville man in holding cell dies, is revived, then later dies at hospital
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A man in Danville died at the jail and was revived by emergency personnel before later dying at the hospital, the Danville Police Department said. On November 22 around 2:45 p.m., DPD said Anthony Wyatt was arrested for public intoxication and brought to the Danville City Jail.
United Way Wants You to "Give Good" This Giving Tuesday
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Giving Tuesday is nearly here and United Way is working on a new campaign called "Give Good." Emily finds out what it's all about and how you can get involved.
Thanksgiving eve dinner returns in-person in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Thanksgiving eve tradition is back at Martinsville High School after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the annual dinner to be drive-through only for the past two years. "In 2020 and 2021 we had to change the format due to COVID," said India Brown, Harvest Youth...
Rookies joining food lineup at River Ridge Mall, hopes to open for Black Friday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg is getting more ice cream!. Despite the cold season, Rookies is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The location is opening up right next to Belk in the mall. This will be their fifth location to open and the first that is completely indoors.
The Perfect Present Waiting For You at Spearman Artisanry
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spearman Artisanry has amazing and unique items to help you give the perfect Christmas present this year. Their Mistletoe Market starts just in time for Black Friday! Emily found out how it works and what you can expect to find inside!
Sovah Health Warns Parents of Signs of Opioid Addiction in Children
DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — Sovah Health wants parents to be armed with information so you can know what signs of opioid addiction look like. Emily talked to the experts about what to look out for and the resources to get those impacted help.
The Bedford Humane Society announces their annual 'Pet Photos with Santa' event
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Humane Society announced its annual "Pet Photos with Santa" event. They said this event will be held on Saturday, December 10 from 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Bedford. According to the Bedford Humane Society, photos are $15 each and...
Traffic Alert: Extended closure of railroad crossing on Washington Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg has an update on a railroad crossing closure on Washington Street. According to the city, the crossing that closed on Monday was expected to reopen on Tuesday at 6 a.m. They said there has been a delay and it is now...
Son of a Nutcracker! Buff City Soap Has Amazing Black Friday Deals
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Buff City Soap has some great Black Friday deals you don't want to miss! Find the perfect scent for you and save some money! Emily got to check out how the soaps are made and the kind of deals you can expect to find!
You can visit Lynchburg's historic churches in an open house this holiday season
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Downtown Lynchburg houses many historic churches in the Hill City community. Now, for the holidays, people will get a chance to take a closer look. The Interfaith Outreach Association is hosting the 6th Annual Walter M. Fore, Jr. Downtown Lynchburg Historic Church Open House. The...
Henry Co. investigator graduates from intensive Virginia Forensic Science Academy course
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An investigator for the Henry County Sheriff's Office is being praised for completing an intense course in Richmond that allows him to stay on top of the latest technology when it comes to evidence. Sheriff Lane Perry is congratulating Investigator Alvin Hagwood on graduating...
The Inspiration Co. to celebrate grand opening with sale at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new inspiration has arrived at the River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg. The Inspiration Co., located beside Journey’s and across from Bath & Body Works, opened Saturday, October 15. The store is celebrating its grand opening on Wednesday at 10 a.m, with a ribbon...
Martinsville police chief announces retirement
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville police chief announces his retirement. The City of Martinsville Chief of Police G. E. “Eddie” Cassady announced that he will be retiring, effective January 1, 2023. According to Martinsville police, Cassady submitted his paperwork for retirement in October. Chief Cassady said...
Skip Barber Racing School to relocate HQ to VIRginia International Raceway in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Skip Barber Racing School, the world's largest automotive education and entertainment company offering driving and racing schools at the finest tracks in America, will invest $8.9 million to relocate its headquarters from Lakeville, Connecticut, and establish a performance driving school at the VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) in Halifax County.
Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Seven teenagers were honored on Tuesday through Project Imagine. This graduation is for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention collaborative that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed. Graduates from the...
