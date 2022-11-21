ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Man found guilty of attacking girlfriend, bashing her mother with brick, DA says

By Steven Masso
BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and bashing her mother with a brick was found guilty Thursday in Cameron County.

Francisco Taylor Jr. was found guilty on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a family member causing bodily injury with a previous conviction, according to a news release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

Brownsville woman died of ‘smoke inhalation,’ police say

In February 2021, Taylor attacked his girlfriend and bashed her mother’s head with a brick, the release stated.

For the district attorney’s office, the case was particularly difficult because “Taylor’s girlfriend continued to be loyal to him throughout the trial and at some point threatened to disappear to prevent the State from making its case,” according to the news release.

The release refers to Taylor as a “habitual felon,” due to him serving two prison sentences for charges of burglary of a habitation and assault on a family member. Because of this, he must be sentenced to a period of more than 25 years, but less than 99 years in prison, officials stated.

Doorbell cameras changing how some crimes get solved in RGV

“Teamwork wins the day! From the hard-working officers, investigators, and professionals at the
Harlingen Police to everyone in my office lending a hand, the team stood together and a very bad person will now spend a long time in prison for his crimes,” Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said in the release.

Taylor’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

