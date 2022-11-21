HBO Max has a huge Black Friday deal offering 80% off subscriptions

Amid the countless Black Friday deals that will be available to consumers this week, it’s no surprise that the big streaming giants are also jumping into the fray with discount offers of their own to entice new sign-ups. One example is HBO Max, which is temporarily slashing prices in a big way for new sign-ups to its ad-supported subscription tier.

HBO Max Black Friday offer

Here are the highlights to know about HBO Max’s Black Friday deal:

The deal, which started rolling out on November 21 via the HBO Max website — as well as through Apple, Amazon, Google Play, and Roku — offers new and returning US HBO Max customers the opportunity to sign up for the streamer’s ad-supported tier at a discounted rate.

The price: $1.99 for three months. That’s an 80% savings off the current price of the HBO Max ad-supported tier.

Finally, and most importantly, this Black Friday offer is available through Monday, November 28.

“This offer is the perfect opportunity to catch up on season 2 of the Emmy-winning series The White Lotus, the record-breaking first season of House of the Dragon, and to get ready for the premiere of The Last of Us on January 15,” the HBO Max offer announcement explains.

It continues: “Viewers can also become fully immersed in the holiday season with the “Holiday Wonderland” spotlight page and stream new holiday films A Christmas Story Christmas, which follows Ralphie, now an adult, who returns to the house on Cleveland Street to give his friends a magical Christmas, A Christmas Mystery, and Holiday Harmony.”

A Discovery Plus offer

A similar Black Friday offer, meanwhile, is being extended to cover new sign-ups to the ad-supported tier of Discovery Plus (which, like HBO Max, is also owned by Warner Bros. Discovery).

This second Black Friday deal, likewise, offers an 80% savings and is making the streaming service built around nonfiction content available for just $0.99 for three months. Again, that Black Friday price is for the Discovery Plus tier that includes ads, and it’s available for new customers in the US and Canada.

Other streamers

The Black Friday offers from streaming giants, by the way, don’t stop with HBO Max. Other available deals include:

