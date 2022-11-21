ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul directs NYS Police to increase surveillance in LGBTQ and Jewish Communities

By Jamie DeLine
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–After the recent shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado killed five people and wounded several others, Governor Hochul addressed the tragedy.

“Our hearts are broken over what has happened at the Colorado Springs nightclub,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “An attack on the LGBTQ community—in New York this is personal. This is a home of the LGBTQ movement we have many many friends who are now just devastated and concerned for their own safety.”

To help prevent further tragedies from happening, the governor is now directing the state police to increase surveillance for LGBTQ communities, as well as in Jewish communities. Over the weekend, two armed men traveling to New York City accused of making threats against the Jewish community were arrested.

“I asked the state police superintendent, Steve Nigrelli who is with me here today to make sure we have enhanced protections that we are continuing to do, our monitoring of social media sites to be able to identify threats.”

Earlier this month, the state announced $96 million will be going towards strengthening safety and security measures at non-profit community organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks.

After the horrific Buffalo shooting at a Tops grocery store where 10 black people were killed, the Governor directed counties to create threat assessment and management teams. They have until December 31 to do so.

Nathaniel Gray, Executive Director of the Capital Pride Center, encouraged people to check in on those they know who are apart of the LGBTQ community, especially after tragedies like the one in Colorado.

“There are lots of ways to be an ally,” explained Gray. ” A lot of us I think that being an ally is being a friend, and it’s certainly a start. But knowing, really knowing what we’re going through asking us what we’re going through that’s allyship.”

News Channel 34

