321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

Welcome to 321 Launch, Florida Today's wrapup of all the space new you might have missed this past week.

To the moon!

As I write this, a human-rated spacecraft is orbiting the moon for the first time since the final Apollo mission in 1972.

In very-early morning hours Wednesday, NASA's giant Space Launch System rocket roared to life and leapt from pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, kicking off a 26-day lunar mission.

About two hours after liftoff, the rockets upper stage sent the uncrewed Orion capsule on its way to the moon.

Artemis I is just the first in a series of moon missions that NASA has planned over the next decade. Planned for 2024, Orion's next mission, Artemis II, will fly astronauts on roughly the same journey.

NASA aims to land astronauts on the lunar surface including landing the first woman and person of color with the Artemis III mission slated for sometime before 2030.

The rocket and spacecraft had a long journey just to make it to liftoff.

First of all, the rocket is insanely expensive and was years behind schedule when it finally launched.

NASA first rolled the rocket to the pad in advance of a planned launch back in August.

But technical glitches with the super-cooled liquid hydrogen led to two scrubbed launch attempts.

Then NASA officials decided to roll the rocket back the VAB when Hurricane Ian was taking aim at Florida.

Then came Hurricane Nicole, which developed so quickly that NASA officials didn't have time to roll the rocket back again. Luckily, the damage that Nicole caused wasn't bad enough to prevent the rocket from launching.

Monday morning, the Orion capsule made its closest approach to the moon, zipping past at about 80 miles above the lunar surface.

Orion will depart the deep space orbit on Thursday, Dec. 1, to complete a final return flyby burn. This time the burn will use lunar gravity to fling Orion on a trajectory back toward Earth. It will accomplish its second closest approach to the lunar surface on Monday, Dec. 5.

After a return journey of about six days, on Sunday, Dec. 11, Orion is expected to reenter the Earth's atmosphere, descend under a parachute canopy, and splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.

