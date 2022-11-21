Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. homeless shelter giving essential winter items to those in need
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A homeless shelter in Valdosta has designed its program to ensure anyone experiencing homelessness can receive housing as they exit their program. Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, or LAMP, is a nonprofit agency in Valdosta and they are taking the initiative to try to combat homelessness, especially during the winter season.
WALB 10
Albany hotel receives Ornament of the Year award
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Merry Acres Inn was presented with the ornament of the year by the mayor of Albany. This is Merry Acres Inn’s 30th-year celebration, and organizations like Easter Seals were able to provide funding for places that provide services for people with disabilities. The...
WALB 10
Last-minute shoppers take to the stores in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - If you went to the store on Wednesday for anything then you know, you were likely fighting traffic and shoppers. WALB spent several hours at the Super Walmart in Tifton just talking to last-minute shoppers about their experience as they prepare for Thanksgiving Day. Traffic was...
WALB 10
Albany motorcycle clubs give away Thanksgiving meals
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the season of giving. Thanks to two biker groups in Albany, 14 Southwest Georgia families will have Thanksgiving meals on their tables this year. Xtreme Ryderz collected enough food to give six families a Thanksgiving meal. Marvin Thomas and his motorcycle club Viper Unit added another eight to that total.
Thomasville the place to be for holidays
THOMASVILLE — There is something truly special about the holiday season in Thomasville. Twinkling lights and beautiful holiday decorations, combined with events like Holiday Open House, Victorian Christmas, and so much more come together to create “Christmas in Thomasville,” a magical and festive celebration for friends and families to enjoy.
Some Thomasville City services closed for Thanksgiving
In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, some Thomasville City services will be affected, according to the City of Thomasville.
WALB 10
Valdosta small businesses prepare for pre-holiday shoppers
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Small businesses are preparing for those holiday shoppers. But how has the holiday season already impacted these businesses? Businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and are waiting to see how inflation-weary shoppers are going to start their shopping. The holiday season is a...
WALB 10
Downtown Albany has some new and exciting places to shop this Christmas
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Looking for something fun to do with the family or your besties this holiday season?. Downtown Albany has some new and exciting places to shop, and get great food. And don’t forget the Thronateeska Heritage Center. While the kids are out of school, take a break from the holiday rush and head to Downtown Albany.
Albany Herald
Albany adoptable pets - week of November 23
Several animals in Albany are looking for their forever homes. In order to adopt from the Albany Humane Society, interested persons must submit and have their applications approved. Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday Friday 10 am - 5:40 pm, Wednesday, 10 am - 2 pm, Saturday 10 am -...
WALB 10
United Way partners with Lyft to give rides in Colquitt Co.
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Colquitt County and need a ride, the United Way has you covered. The organization is providing transportation to residents through a partnership with Lyft. Ride United is the first of its kind in the county. There are three easy steps to ensure...
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
Tift Regional Medical Center earns 'A' Leapfrog grade
TIFTON — Tift Regional Medical Center has earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. “This national distinction celebrates Tift Regional’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors,” Southwell President/CEO Christopher K. Dorman said in a news release. TRMC is the main hospital for Southwell.
WALB 10
VPD: 1 killed following Valdosta train accident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed following a train accident in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Police said the man was found dead on the railroad and is between 25-35. The train accident happened around the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue on Monday morning.
wfxl.com
Dougherty County commissioners deny church proposal
Dougherty County Commissioners were faced with opposition from residents today for a proposal of a church with a cemetery. The church was projected to be built on Nelms Road near a neighborhood and highway intersection. President of Putney Neighborhood watch Billy Williams says the cemetery could affect the water of...
Phoebe suspends universal mask requirements
ALBANY — With only nine COVID-19 patients currently being treated at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities in Albany and Sylvester, and in response to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Phoebe has suspended universal masking requirements at its facilities. “The safety of our patients, visitors...
WALB 10
Live in Albany? Who your city commissioner is could be changing.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany will consider two redistricting options for its wards map — which could change some Albany residents’ city commissioner representative. The city will consider two redistricting map options. The city will hold two informational meetings about the redistricting options. Meeting dates:
valdostatoday.com
Man struck and killed by train in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Authorities are still attempting to identify a man who was apparently stuck and killed by a train in Valdosta, GA. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 5:03 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue, after employees for CSX Railroad reported they observed a person lying on the railroad tracks. Officers found an unknown African American male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, deceased on the railroad tracks. The victim had injuries that were consistent with being struck by the train.
WALB 10
Man found dead at Lee Co. home
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Lee County. Lee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said the investigation is underway at a home on Gabriel Court. A call to 911 came from a neighbor at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. Harris said there was...
WALB 10
Man arrested after crashing into Valdosta propane tank, building
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in Valdosta after crashing into gas station propane tanks, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Walter Wood, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of drugs. The crash happened on Monday around 5...
WALB 10
BOLO: Suspects, vehicle wanted in Lee Co. armed robbery and carjacking
SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently looking for two suspects who may be “armed and dangerous” after robbing and carjacking a victim at gunpoint, according to the Smithville Police Department (SPD). The incident happened on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. at the Dollar General on Church Street. The...
Comments / 1