Read full article on original website
Related
Salvation Army brings Chicago couple to minister in Albany
ALBANY — Just like the military, the Salvation Army has ranks and uniforms, and as is the case for those in the armed forces, soldiers in the organization can expect to be transferred multiple times over the course of a career. For Chris and Tasha Thomas, both Salvation Army...
WALB 10
Tifton women’s ministry gives back to community for the holidays
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The women’s ministry of St. John Holiness Church is giving back to six families in Tifton that are in need of help this holiday season. They packed boxes full of groceries from non-perishable items to fresh vegetables like onions and collard greens. There were lots...
WALB 10
Albany hotel receives Ornament of the Year award
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Merry Acres Inn was presented with the ornament of the year by the mayor of Albany. This is Merry Acres Inn’s 30th-year celebration, and organizations like Easter Seals were able to provide funding for places that provide services for people with disabilities. The...
WALB 10
Albany motorcycle clubs give away Thanksgiving meals
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the season of giving. Thanks to two biker groups in Albany, 14 Southwest Georgia families will have Thanksgiving meals on their tables this year. Xtreme Ryderz collected enough food to give six families a Thanksgiving meal. Marvin Thomas and his motorcycle club Viper Unit added another eight to that total.
WALB 10
Last-minute shoppers take to the stores in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - If you went to the store on Wednesday for anything then you know, you were likely fighting traffic and shoppers. WALB spent several hours at the Super Walmart in Tifton just talking to last-minute shoppers about their experience as they prepare for Thanksgiving Day. Traffic was...
Thomasville the place to be for holidays
THOMASVILLE — There is something truly special about the holiday season in Thomasville. Twinkling lights and beautiful holiday decorations, combined with events like Holiday Open House, Victorian Christmas, and so much more come together to create “Christmas in Thomasville,” a magical and festive celebration for friends and families to enjoy.
Some Thomasville City services closed for Thanksgiving
In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, some Thomasville City services will be affected, according to the City of Thomasville.
Albany Herald
Albany adoptable pets - week of November 23
Several animals in Albany are looking for their forever homes. In order to adopt from the Albany Humane Society, interested persons must submit and have their applications approved. Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday Friday 10 am - 5:40 pm, Wednesday, 10 am - 2 pm, Saturday 10 am -...
Albany Herald
Repeat: Atlanta chalk artist takes top ChalkFest prize again
ALBANY ─ Atlanta chalk artist Jessie Queen also has emerged as the queen of the Albany Museum of Art’s ChalkFest. Queen’s work was recognized as Best of Show in the professional category during the weekend ChalkFest gathering, an award she also won at the 2021 festival. Taking...
Albany Herald
Albany State fall commencement set for Dec. 10
ALBANY — Albany State University will honor more than 760 graduates at the university’s fall commencement ceremony at 10 a.m., Dec. 10, at the Albany Civic Center, ASU officials announced. Doors at the civic center will open at 9 a.m. The processional will begin at 10 a.m.
Tift Regional Medical Center earns 'A' Leapfrog grade
TIFTON — Tift Regional Medical Center has earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. “This national distinction celebrates Tift Regional’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors,” Southwell President/CEO Christopher K. Dorman said in a news release. TRMC is the main hospital for Southwell.
WALB 10
BOLO: Suspects, vehicle wanted in Lee Co. armed robbery and carjacking
SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently looking for two suspects who may be “armed and dangerous” after robbing and carjacking a victim at gunpoint, according to the Smithville Police Department (SPD). The incident happened on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. at the Dollar General on Church Street. The...
One Albany woman shot, another arrested for burglary
ALBANY — An Albany woman who argued with a man for leaving a gun unattended in her home with children present was shot by the gun, and another female was arrested for taking clothes that did not belong to her out of a hotel room, according to releases sent to media by the Albany Police Department.
WALB 10
Rain over the holiday period
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy and dry with warm upper 60s low 70s Tuesday. Tonight, cloudy and cool as lows drop into the low 50s. Tomorrow a sun/cloud mix and still dry which extends into Thanksgiving Day with highs low-mid 70s. Weather pattern changes as moisture increases and rain...
wfxl.com
Police: Two Fitzgerald men hiding in the woods were arrested for breaking into vehicles
The Fitzgerald Police Department responded to the area of Clare Road, Tuesday morning in reference to vehicles being broken into. According to a Facebook post, officers say they were able to locate a suspect hiding in the woods and took him into custody. Another suspect was located nearby in a...
WALB 10
3 arrested after Albany man held at gunpoint
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was held at gunpoint and three people were arrested in connection to the incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of Flint Avenue. The victim told police that he invited...
wfxl.com
Woman in custody facing charges for stealing clothes at Albany motel
A woman behind bars is facing new charges for stealing clothes. Albany police responded to the Econo Lodge, located in the 1500 block of Dawson Road, in reference to a burglary on Saturday. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who said that 37-year-old Captoria McClendon entered their room without...
3 sentenced for part in illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in Georgia
ALBANY, Ga — Three people involved in an illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in southwest Georgia were sentenced to prison on Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Justice. Matthew Bridges, 29, Terrance Battle, 41, and Quannesha Gatling, 27 — all of Albany — were given varying sentences...
WALB 10
Man wanted in Albany argument turned shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was shot in an incident that stemmed from an argument and the suspect shooter is wanted, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Jerome Benning, 19, is wanted in connection to the shooting on aggravated assault and firearm possession charges. The shooting incident happened...
WALB 10
Investigation underway after Albany man shot to death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after an Albany man was found shot to death Wednesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of 7th Avenue shortly after midnight. The victim, later identified as Larry Calloway, 39, was found...
Comments / 0