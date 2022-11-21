ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Simplemost

These Are The Most-Searched Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipes By State

Thanksgiving is almost here, which means that millions of Americans are doing exactly what their grandparents couldn’t do: Frantically Googling the best Thanksgiving recipes. These days, no Thanksgiving menu is born without lots of searching and web-combing. We’re always on the search for the best way to cook a turkey or the newest hack for mashed potatoes.
PennLive.com

These are the 13 Thanksgiving foods that matter, ranked

Thanksgiving is the best food holiday of the year. Yeah, I said it. Christmas ham, latkes during Hanukah and hot dogs on the Fourth of July are great. But none compare to the gluttonous feast that is Bird Day. And it’s not just because of the bird. Turkey is...
AL.com

Try these Thanksgiving side dish recipes folks will love as much as the turkey

OK, recall that we started last week in this space talking about Thanksgiving, more specifically about side dishes. We will continue our admitted one-sided conversation about sides this week with a handful of my favorite recipes. And, as a bonus, I’ll throw in an extra recipe for a favorite pre-meal appetizer that will help whet your appetite for the main course.
The Daily South

It’s Not Thanksgiving For My Family Without Nanny’s Fried Turkey Nuggets

As most families do, my family has a definite favorite dish on our Thanksgiving menu. While we’ll always have canned cranberry sauce, deviled eggs, slow cooker mac and cheese, and Nana’s homemade dressing at Thanksgiving, none of those dishes are the star of the show. There’s one dish that everyone in my family looks forward to more than any of the others: the fried turkey.
PennLive.com

Because of the price of turkey, pizza may grace Thanksgiving tables

Thanksgiving dinner is going to be more expensive this year, leaving many Americans seeking alternative ways to celebrate. From bird flu reducing the supply of turkeys, to California’s drought shrinking vegetable yields and a labor shortage impacting workers available to process and transport food, prices are up across the board, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson said.
