Read full article on original website
Related
Weather Alert Friday night- Saturday morning
Tropical moisture will be swept up the east coast of the US Friday. Although Veteran’s Day will start dry with increasing clouds here in New England, Friday afternoon will turn wet and windy. Plan for tropical downpours and gusty winds between Friday night and Saturday morning. Although 1″ rainfall wouldn’t typically cause flooding issues, we could see problems where storm drains are clogged by leaves. Clear the drains on your street ahead of the storm.
WDTN
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster
It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
News 12
Cold temps over the weekend with highs only in the 30s
NEXT: Coldest temps over the next several days will be this weekend. We start our day in the 20s Saturday, and daytime highs won't make it out of the 30s. Other than that, we remain dry and sunny into next week. We warm up a bit Wednesday and into Thanksgiving. There is a chance for a potential storm of mostly rain for Black Friday.
MyStateline.com
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
STORM WATCH: Snow transitions into rain early Wednesday morning
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says snow will transition into rain early Wednesday morning. He says temperatures will be above freezing on Wednesday morning with light rain persisting until lunchtime.
WBBJ
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
Thanksgiving begins with sunshine, then few afternoon clouds; Rain on Black Friday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says today we will see sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 52. Winds light and variable.
NBC Washington
Winter Weather Outlook: How Much Snow the DC Area Can Expect for Winter 2022-2023
The last few years have not been kind to snow lovers in the Washington, D.C., region. We’ve had a few good storms here and there, but five of the last six winters have had below-average snowfall. So what will this winter be like? Here's what I predict:. Factors for...
WJCL
Not as cold tonight, rain chances return for the holiday
A few sprinkles are possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. With the cloudy skies, lows will stay in the low to mid 40s and near 50° at the coast. The mostly cloudy skies with stick around for Sunday, but skies will stay dry with highs in the mid 50s.
natureworldnews.com
Sporadic Weather Hazards to Continue for Lower 48 States Until Thanksgiving
Sporadic weather hazards are possible to continue for the Lower 48 states until Thanksgiving despite a relative calm in recent days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Heavy rain and mountain snow could affect the northern Rocky Mountains on Wednesday, November 23. While heavy rainfall is possible in parts...
Cloudy and chilly weather for the rest of the week
Rain is moving out today and highs will bounce into the 60s, but colder air will rush back back in. Our afternoon will likely be in the mid-50s with clouds and a stiff breezes. Expect cloudy skies through Thursday.
natureworldnews.com
Freeze Alerts Issued as Cold Weather Expected This Coming Week in Most Parts of the United States
Freeze alerts have been issued by US weather authorities as a cold weather is set to hit most parts of the United States next week. In particular, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a freeze warning and a freeze watch since it has projected that temperatures will be below-average during the upcoming week from Monday, November 14.
natureworldnews.com
Northeast to Expect Unseasonably Warm Weather This Weekend that Could Challenge Record High Temperatures
The latest weather update showed that portions of the Northeast would feel unseasonably warm this coming weekend as the first week of November begins. In previous reports, the start of November with Halloween was affected by chilly weather conditions in Mid-Atlantic to Pacific Northwest. Rainy weather emerged in South-Central U.S.
natureworldnews.com
Post-Thanksgiving Weather Will Bring Wettest Day for the Northeast US
Post-Thanksgiving weather will be the wettest day for the Northeast United States, which will experience mild temperatures and heavy rainfall events not only across the said region but also to the Midwest. Floodwaters due to heavy precipitation is notable from New York City to Boston, as well as from the...
Cold temps descending on USA: Forecasters warn snow could fall from Texas to New York
Most of the country will soon face unusually cold temperatures 10-20 degrees below what's typical this time of year, forecasters say.
Rain and snow for Pacific Northwest as Lisa continues to strengthen
Wild day for weather as record warm temperatures remain in the Upper Midwest, rain and snow slam the West, and Lisa continues to strengthen. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Atypical dry spell could last through Thanksgiving Day
According to the American Automobile Association, close to 55 million people plan to travel at least 50 miles from home this holiday weekend – close to pre-pandemic levels. The majority (nearly 90%) will drive to their families this holiday season, so here is a look at what to prepare for on the weather front as holiday travel plans come together.
Cold Front to Bring Snow, Subfreezing Temps to Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "snow will be common across the area" tonight into Thursday as a cold front passes through. "We're not looking at a lot of snow, but the timing of the snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning could create some travel impacts to many areas," the NWS said.
Comments / 0