ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weather Alert Friday night- Saturday morning

Tropical moisture will be swept up the east coast of the US Friday. Although Veteran’s Day will start dry with increasing clouds here in New England, Friday afternoon will turn wet and windy. Plan for tropical downpours and gusty winds between Friday night and Saturday morning. Although 1″ rainfall wouldn’t typically cause flooding issues, we could see problems where storm drains are clogged by leaves. Clear the drains on your street ahead of the storm.
WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
MLive

November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster

It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
MICHIGAN STATE
News 12

Cold temps over the weekend with highs only in the 30s

NEXT: Coldest temps over the next several days will be this weekend. We start our day in the 20s Saturday, and daytime highs won't make it out of the 30s. Other than that, we remain dry and sunny into next week. We warm up a bit Wednesday and into Thanksgiving. There is a chance for a potential storm of mostly rain for Black Friday.
MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
WBBJ

Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold

Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
WJCL

Not as cold tonight, rain chances return for the holiday

A few sprinkles are possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. With the cloudy skies, lows will stay in the low to mid 40s and near 50° at the coast. The mostly cloudy skies with stick around for Sunday, but skies will stay dry with highs in the mid 50s.
natureworldnews.com

Sporadic Weather Hazards to Continue for Lower 48 States Until Thanksgiving

Sporadic weather hazards are possible to continue for the Lower 48 states until Thanksgiving despite a relative calm in recent days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Heavy rain and mountain snow could affect the northern Rocky Mountains on Wednesday, November 23. While heavy rainfall is possible in parts...
WWL-AMFM

Cloudy and chilly weather for the rest of the week

Rain is moving out today and highs will bounce into the 60s, but colder air will rush back back in. Our afternoon will likely be in the mid-50s with clouds and a stiff breezes. Expect cloudy skies through Thursday.
natureworldnews.com

Post-Thanksgiving Weather Will Bring Wettest Day for the Northeast US

Post-Thanksgiving weather will be the wettest day for the Northeast United States, which will experience mild temperatures and heavy rainfall events not only across the said region but also to the Midwest. Floodwaters due to heavy precipitation is notable from New York City to Boston, as well as from the...
INDIANA STATE
MyNorthwest

Atypical dry spell could last through Thanksgiving Day

According to the American Automobile Association, close to 55 million people plan to travel at least 50 miles from home this holiday weekend – close to pre-pandemic levels. The majority (nearly 90%) will drive to their families this holiday season, so here is a look at what to prepare for on the weather front as holiday travel plans come together.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy