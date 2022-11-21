Meek Mill Reveals ‘Going Bad’ Song With Drake Made $24 Million But He Doesn’t Know How Much He Made

Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Travis Scott Sparks 'Utopia' Theory After Performing In Front Of One Of His 'Biggest Inspirations'
Travis Scott has sparked further excitement for his long-awaited Utopia album, which some fans believe may be around the corner. Over the weekend, the Cactus Jack rapper headlined day two of the 2022 Primavera Sound festival in Chile, where he had the privilege of performing in front of one of his favorite artists.
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Says He Should've Won Grammy Over Chance The Rapper In 2017
Fat Joe believes he was robbed of what would’ve been his first Grammy Award by Chance The Rapper in 2017. Joey Crack and Remy Ma’s “All the Way Up” collaboration with French Montana was nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, but lost out to Chance’s Coloring Book hit “No Problem” featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.
The Game Defends Nicki Minaj After NoGrammyForGranny Trends When She Doesn’t Get Any Nominations
The Game is coming to Nicki Minaj's defense after people started a trend clowning the Queen rapper after news broke that she was not nominated for any 2023 Grammy Awards. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Game responded to a HollywoodUnlocked Instagram post noting the news of Nicki Minaj failing to be nominated for a single award at the 2023 Grammy Awards had caused her detractors to create the social media hashtag #NoGrammyForGranny.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Shows Out On “God Did” Freestyle Ahead Of “Flamerz 5” Release
Meek Mill surely isn’t holding back ahead of his Flamerz 5 mixtape. The Philadelphia native finally shared his “God Did” freestyle on Monday (November 21), aggressively spitting bars on bars over DJ Khaled’s hit song. The track landed on YouTube simultaneously with a Benjamin Carter-directed visual....
thesource.com
Meek Mill Drops New 15-Track ‘Flamerz 5’ Mixtape
Meek Mill is back. The Philly legend unleashes his new mixtape Flamerz 5, which features the long-awaited “GOD DID” remake. The mixtape takes you back to the blog era as Meek hops on popular beats like “Tomorrow,” “Super Gremlin,” and “Wait for U,” allowing Meek to get off bars across 15 tracks.
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys
Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Moves Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’
Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer." The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features
He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Says He Can Outrap Jay-Z During NoCap Beef
NBA YoungBoy made a controversial claim about Jay-Z. NBA YoungBoy and NoCap have been trading insults recently. Even though YoungBoy signed the young rapper to Never Broke Again, he has a bone to pick. According to YB, NoCap has no loyalty and is only out for himself. NoCap fired back, saying the YoungBoy is always looking for beef and that he doesn’t support his labelmates.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life
Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Surpasses Jay-Z On The Billboard Charts After “Ma’ I Got A Family”
NBA Youngboy sits behind E-40, Tech N9ne, Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane on the list of rappers with the most Billboard 200 entries. Despite his legal troubles, 2022 has proven to be a great year for NBA Youngboy’s career. The Baton Rouge rapper is known for his prolific output but this year has really showcased his work ethic. He delivered two projects, Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby, earlier in the year to hold fans over until the release of The Last Slimeto.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Addresses Jay-Z Reference On “King’s Disease III”
Nas discussed his lyrics referencing Jay-Z while appearing on “The Daily Show.”. Nas has spoken about his lyrics from King’s Disease III that reference his longtime rival Jay-Z. Appearing on The Daily Show, Nas remarked that the legendary rapper posted a picture of his Grammys in response to the album.
Swae Lee Reveals He and Post Malone Have a Project Together
Swae Lee has revealed that he and Post Malone have made enough songs together for a joint project. In an exclusive interview with XXL that was released this afternoon (Nov. 23), Swae Lee let it slide that he and Post Malone have an entire project they could drop at any moment, if they wanted to.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He’ll Quit Rapping If Someone Buys His Hard Drive for $100 Million
If you have deep pockets, you could own YoungBoy Never Broke Again's music catalog and help him retire. Recently, the Louisiana rapper announced that he will quit rapping if someone buys his hard drive for $100 million. On Friday (Nov. 23), NBA YoungBoy shared a photo on his Instagram Story...
Complex
Drake Shares Self-Shot Home Video Style Clip for “Rich Flex” f/ 21 Savage With Cameos From Lil Yachty and More
Drake has shared the self-shot video for “Rich Flex,” one of the tracks from his 21 Savage collab album Her Loss. Shot by the OVO Sound head honcho himself on what appears to be an old camcorder, the clip is billed as a “Her Loss Recap” and shows what the duo got up to in the lead-up to and following the release of the project. It’s got footage of them recording, traveling, and partying with many of their famous friends.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Calls Thanksgiving A “Fake” Holiday
Meek Mill went back and forth with fans on Twitter, after calling Thanksgiving a “fake” holiday. Meek Mill says that Thanksgiving is a “fake” holiday, and that “pilgrims killed the Indians.” After receiving backlash, for the comment, he defended himself in a series of tweets.
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Twista’s “Slow Jamz” (Feat. Kanye West & Jamie Foxx)
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. At least where rap music was concerned, Chicago was a backwater. That seems insane, but...
