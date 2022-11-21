ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating fatal crash near Staunton

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Staunton. The crash occurred Nov. 21, 2022 at around 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225. According to police, a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was allegedly traveling north on...
STAUNTON, VA
more961.com

Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Weekend Crash in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va – Virginia State Police released the names of the individuals involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports that at 6:17 a.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a crash in Augusta County at the I-81 and I-64 interchange. A 2016...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

VSP give update on fatal Saturday I-81 and I-64 crash

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update into the investigation of the crash on I-81 and I-64 near Staunton on Saturday. According to a press release, the VSP report that a 2016 Mack tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, the tractor-trailer allegedly ran off the right side of the road and went through the guardrail. The trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81, where it struck a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
STAUNTON, VA
B98.5

Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup

According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Bystanders rush to help Maine woman hurt in fiery crash

BERWICK, Maine — A Berwick woman was seriously hurt in a fiery crash in her hometown Sunday night. Police and firefighters were called to Route 9 near Heritage Lane just before 10 p.m. for reports that a car had crashed and was on fire. When emergency crews arrived, they...
BERWICK, ME
theriver953.com

SCFR respond to a fallen and injured hiker

Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) with the Strasburg Fire Department (SFD) report responding to a fallen and injured hiker. The unidentified victim had taken a significant fall down a rock ledge at Buzzard Rock Trail. The 54-year-old male was bleeding from his head and was found to be in...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
969wsig.com

Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia

While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Missing Nelson County man found safe

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the missing man has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man reported missing Monday. Ricardo J. “Rico” Berry was seen leaving his home on Front Street...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy