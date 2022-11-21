Read full article on original website
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
WHSV
Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash near Staunton
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Staunton. The crash occurred Nov. 21, 2022 at around 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225. According to police, a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was allegedly traveling north on...
more961.com
Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Weekend Crash in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va – Virginia State Police released the names of the individuals involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports that at 6:17 a.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a crash in Augusta County at the I-81 and I-64 interchange. A 2016...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Black male pedestrian struck, killed on I-81 Monday night
Virginia State Police is seeking help from the public in its investigation into the death of a Black male pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a shuttle bus Monday night at the 225 mile marker on Interstate 81 in Augusta County. A 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was...
WHSV
VSP give update on fatal Saturday I-81 and I-64 crash
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update into the investigation of the crash on I-81 and I-64 near Staunton on Saturday. According to a press release, the VSP report that a 2016 Mack tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, the tractor-trailer allegedly ran off the right side of the road and went through the guardrail. The trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81, where it struck a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
Augusta Free Press
Update: State Police identify Maine man in Interstate 81-Interstate 64 fatality
A Maine couple heading north on I-81 on Saturday got caught up in an accident involving a tractor-trailer falling off a bridge, leading to one of the couple dying. Mark J. Fanning, 76, of Buxton, Maine, died at the scene of the 6:17 a.m. accident. According to Virginia State Police,...
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
WMTW
Bystanders rush to help Maine woman hurt in fiery crash
BERWICK, Maine — A Berwick woman was seriously hurt in a fiery crash in her hometown Sunday night. Police and firefighters were called to Route 9 near Heritage Lane just before 10 p.m. for reports that a car had crashed and was on fire. When emergency crews arrived, they...
theriver953.com
SCFR respond to a fallen and injured hiker
Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) with the Strasburg Fire Department (SFD) report responding to a fallen and injured hiker. The unidentified victim had taken a significant fall down a rock ledge at Buzzard Rock Trail. The 54-year-old male was bleeding from his head and was found to be in...
Woman ejected from vehicle in Berwick crash on Sunday
BERWICK, Maine — Berwick emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on Route 9 near Heritage Lane around 9:51 p.m. on Sunday. The report involved a vehicle on fire and the operator was ejected from the vehicle, a news release from the Berwick Police Department said Monday.
WHSV
Truck crashes into Truist on West Broad Street in Waynesboro Monday night
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were working to repair damage done to the Truist bank on W. Broad Street in Waynesboro Tuesday after a Dodge truck ran into the side of the building Monday night. Waynesboro Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. and may have been medically related.
969wsig.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
chathamstartribune.com
VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
36-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly crash involving a 36-year-old man just north of Batesville.
Barrington, New Hampshire, Man Killed in Early Sunday Morning Crash
A Barrington man died on early Sunday morning when his car went off a Dover road. Dover Police said a Kia Stinger driven by Brett Holmquist, 25, was headed westbound on Tolend Road, went off the road and collided with several trees around 1:40 a.m. Holmquist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past, warrants say
The 11-year-old girl dancer died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident in Raleigh near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue.
The Auburn, Maine Walmart Isn’t the Only Walmart Whose Pole Gets Hit
When I saw another photo of yet another car hitting the famous pole at the Auburn Walmart after one hit it just last week, I thought that this can't be happening. That's too soon right? Turns out it wasn't in Auburn this time but it was at a Walmart. This...
WDBJ7.com
Missing Nelson County man found safe
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the missing man has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man reported missing Monday. Ricardo J. “Rico” Berry was seen leaving his home on Front Street...
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating
After enhancing campus security for Saturday's memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats.
