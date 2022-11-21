ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus Rocks Sexy Black Mini Dress In NYE Special Promo With Godmother Dolly Parton

By Audrey Rock
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus is ready for 2023! The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 29, was seen wearing a stunning black corset style mini dress in a promotional video for her NBC/Peacock TV New Year’s Eve special, sitting right alongside her real-life godmother Dolly Parton, 76! The clip was posted to Instagram on Monday, Nov 21. “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best,” Miley said as she sat with Dolly at a fully set table, complete with champagne glasses. “Well, we do that every day, don’t we Miley?” quipped the country goddess, to which Miley then replied, “you taught me well!” In the background, Dolly’s legendary hit “Jolene” could be heard playing as the former Disney channel star filled fans in on the details.

“Join us in Miami December 31, live on NBC and streaming on Peacock,” she said. “It’s going to be legendary!” Dolly added. “She would know,” concluded Miley, as Dolly giggled. Miley rocked the eye catching black mini dress with a bustier look, and she completed it with straight hair, strappy sandals, and an understated pink makeup palette. Dolly wore a sparkling, plunging print dress in beige and black, accessorizing with that famous big hair and huge statement earrings.

Fans went wild in the comments section, gushing over Miley and Dolly. “Looking forward to Seeing Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton both Phenomenal Singers!” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Legendary is an understatement!” “Would sell my soul to go to this,” wrote a third. A fourth quipped, “Pete as a guest?” Last year, Miley hosted the show alongside Saturday Night Live funnyman Pete Davidson, 29.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus appear at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb 10, 2019. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Per PEOPLE, a press release by Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, Jen Neal, hyped the television event as well. “The inaugural Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was an unqualified success and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun,” it read. “We can’t wait to get the party started.”

The songstress will also be joining Dolly for her own NBC Christmas special, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, which will air on Thursday, December 1.

