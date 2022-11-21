ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheetz to sell unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 through Thanksgiving weekend

 2 days ago

Sheetz is selling gas for $1.99 per gallon all week!

But there is a catch: The gas seeing the price cut is not the usual unleaded gas most people put in their tanks.

The gas that meets the deal (which is available until Nov. 28) is Sheetz' Unleaded 88. That's fuel that is 88 octane and contains up to 15 percent ethanol. The unleaded fuel most people use is octane 87 and contains up to 10% ethanol.

Travel over Thanksgiving is expected to reach nearly 98% of pre-pandemic volume, according to automotive and travel club AAA.

Still, the average price of 87 octane unleaded gas in North Carolina is $3.32. So if you're willing to try the different octane you will be getting it at a steep discount.

Experts say gasoline and flex fuel vehicle models from 2001 and newer can use unleaded 88. Anyone considering filling up with a different type of gas should check their car's manual first to check and make sure the different fuel is safe to use in your vehicle.

Drivers should also be aware that the higher ethanol content in unleaded 88 will likely cause your vehicle to get fewer miles to the gallon. The higher ethanol content can also have a long-term corrosive effect (especially on older vehicles). So again, check your owner's manual before you decide if the unleaded 88 fuel is right for your vehicle.

