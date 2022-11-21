Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: What we’re thankful for this unusual season
Thanksgiving is a time when we give thanks for all the blessings in our lives, and even in a disappointing Oklahoma football season there are things to be thankful for. I think we can all agree that this has been one of the most difficult and distressful Sooner seasons of recent memory. To start with we can be thankful that seasons like this one have been few and far between in the storied history of Oklahoma football.
blackchronicle.com
Updated USA TODAY Sports bowl projections after Oklahoma’s win over Oklahoma State
Eight Big 12 groups are bowl sure after Oklahoma and Texas Tech picked up their sixth wins of the season on Saturday. Though it hasn’t been the perfect season for the Sooners, they’ve gone 3-2 since their 0-3 begin to Big 12 play and have an opportunity at an eight-win season in the event that they’re capable of win in Lubbock this Saturday and of their bowl matchup.
KCBD
Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Interview
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel met with the media on Monday ahead of OU's Week 13 matchup with Texas Tech.
Oklahoma football: BOOM! Three-Star DL Ashton Sanders commits to OU
Oklahoma football cashed in on more than one win on Saturday. The first commitment from a rowdy Bedlam win comes from fast-rising three-star DT Ashton Sanders. The young man from Los Angeles, California has quite impressive tape. Ashton helped Cathedral to a playoff berth and a 10-3 record this year with his disruption and anchor abilities. In short, Ashton is a menace, and he squatted rent-free in the backfields of a lot of high schools on the golden coast.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma TE Daniel Parker Suspended Indefinitely
Oklahoma fifth-year tight finish Daniel Parker has been suspended indefinitely after an emergency petition for protecting order was filed in opposition to him in Cleveland County, in keeping with a crew spokesperson. According to Eli Lederman of the Tulsa World, courtroom paperwork had been attained that recognized Parker, 24, because...
Protective Order Filed Against OU Football Player
A football player at the University of Oklahoma is expected to appear in court Tuesday after an emergency protective order was filed by a woman in Cleveland County. Daniel Parker Jr., who is a tight end for the Sooners, is planned to arrive for the hearing set for this afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
KTBS
Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Oklahoma City
When people think about Oklahoma City, they might envision scenes of the Wild West, dry and deserted areas, and oil derricks dotting the landscape, but the city is nothing like that. OKC has evolved over the last several decades into a thriving metropolis with a diverse population, a rich culture, and a robust food scene. Yes, you read that right. Oklahoma City’s restaurants are thriving, constantly reinventing what diners can expect to find in the land of wheat and cattle.
“I’m just in pain,” Man says altercation with police left him with broken wrists
An OU student is dealing with multiple injuries and charges after an altercation with University of Oklahoma police at Saturday’s Bedlam game between OU and OSU.
KOCO
Girl reported abducted in Kansas found at Oklahoma gas station
OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl reported abducted in Kansas was found after an hour at an Oklahoma gas station. A child abducted at a liquor store parking lot in Wichita was found 74 miles away at a Tonkawa gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Wichita...
KOCO
Body cam video shows moments OHP troopers rescue abducted girl from Kansas
OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video showed the moments Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a little girl who had been abducted from Kansas. The 6-year-old was inside of a car that had just been stolen by the suspect in Wichita. The scary ordeal lasted about an hour on Sunday before troopers rescued the little girl at a gas station just over the Oklahoma, Kansas state line.
KOCO
Car wash some call an institution in OKC will close doors after decades in business
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car was some call an institution in Oklahoma City will be closing its doors after decades in business. Red Carpet Car Wash is in the process of closing its Pennsylvania Avenue location. For over three decades, the Red Carpet Car Wash sat on the corner of Penn but owners said that could change in the next few years because of the growing development across the street.
KOCO
KOCO 5 Investigates: Gov. Kevin Stitt’s son was treated harsher than most
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — You've probably seen the headlines and the body camera video floating around the web showing Gov. Kevin Stitt's son's recent interaction with Logan County deputies. On Halloween night, deputies were called after a case full of guns was found in the parking lot of a...
405magazine.com
OKC’s Restaurant Closings, Relocations and Goodbyes in 2022
We say farewell to the closed restaurants this year that helped make OKC’s food scene great. This is the time of year we start wrapping things up as we roll into the heart of the holidays. Thanksgiving is for gratitude — for the food, family and friends, and for the highs and lows (yes, lows) of the year. It’s also a time to reflect on the year’s end for us, because by the time we get to mid-December, we’ll already be talking about what to look forward to in 2023. There are some very notable goodbyes this year, and while we hate to say goodbye to places we’ve loved to frequent, we’re also grateful for the food and hospitality we received in these concepts that closed in 2022. But first, some very important food news.
KTEN.com
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
Deadly hit and run near Reno & Meridian
Oklahoma City Police say earlier today around 6:15 pm a woman was hit and killed at Reno & Meridian.
KOCO
Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display
SHAWNEE, Okla. — This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
Comments / 1