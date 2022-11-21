Read full article on original website
RED WINGS CLAIM FAMILIAR GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM SEATTLE
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. This is the third time Magnus Hellberg has been claimed off waivers since October 3rd. On October 3rd, he was claimed by Ottawa from Seattle, on November 10th he was claimed by Seattle from Ottawa and then today, claimed by the Red Wings from Seattle.
Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies after bout with ALS
Toronto Maple Leafs legend and hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming has died after a bout with Lou Gehrig's disease. He was 71.
Yardbarker
Pistons considering trading Saddiq Bey?
The Detroit Pistons, a young, rebuilding team, may be looking to trade a player who would be great for [checks notes] a young, rebuilding team. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Wednesday that the Pistons are taking early calls on 23-year-old forward Saddiq Bey. Fischer notes that this is a change in behavior by Detroit from recent trade windows.
cbs17
Hurricanes blanked by last-place Coyotes 4-0
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina’s losing streak continued as the Hurricanes dropped their fourth game in a row, this time to the Arizona Coyotes, 4-0, who currently sit in last place in the NHL’s Central Division. With the win, Arizona improved to 7-9-2 and 16 points, while...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin, and Wesley Matthews and Khris Middleton have both been ruled out due to injuries. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks (on Monday) have assigned both players to the Wisconsin Herd (G League affiliate) to practice with the team.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Prospect Report: First Quarter Top 5
With the Montreal Canadiens being flush with young talent (players under the age of 24) in their NHL roster as well as in the American Hockey League, this list is dominated by them. With that said, because the Canadiens have had 28 draft picks since the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and could use their 11 picks in the 2023 draft to add to that pool, there will be many more graduating to the NHL club in the coming season. This list of current prospects will rank the top five Canadiens’ prospects during the first quarter of the season.
Golden Knights Handle Ottawa, 4-1, to Sweep Season Series
The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators, 4-1, holding Ottawa scoreless for the second and third periods.
WGNtv.com
A look back at Marian Hossa’s number retirement by the Blackhawks
CHICAGO – Sunday was the rarest of rare days at the United Center as the Blackhawks had what could be considered the ultimate salute to a former player. Marian Hossa’s No. 81 was retired in a lengthy ceremony by the Blackhawks on Sunday evening at the United Center. The Hockey Hall of Famer became the eighth player in franchise history to receive the honor and the first since No. 3 as retired for Keith Magnuson and Pierre Pilote on November 12, 2008.
PHN 5-Minute Postgame: Special Penguins Beat CGY, Team Defense?
The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 in a shootout. But the story only begins there, not ends. Evgeni Malkin was honored for his 1000th game, which he played on Sunday. The emotional Malkin turned back the clock and created a multitude of scoring chances with Jason Zucker. Malkin scored the game-winner in the shootout to cap the special night.
Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to end Wednesday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs won 2-1 in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg scored first-period goals as Toronto became the first team to beat the Devils (16-4) since Washington knocked them off on Oct. 24. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored a good goal on a tip in front with 5:08 to play to bring the sellout crowd at the Prudential Center back into the game. Murray made a half-dozen saves in the final minutes, stopping Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier twice on good chances to preserve the win.
Penguins vs. Flames, Game 20: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-7-3) will attempt to win their fourth game in a row Wednesday night when they host the Calgary Flames (9-7-2) in their unofficial tradition of a Thanksgiving-eve home game. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has 10 points in his last three games, as the Penguins are inching their way toward the team they are to become.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook To Miami Heat Buzz Continues
The Miami Heat are a possible landing spot for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. The two parties have been linked in the trade speculation since the summer of 2019. This offseason was no different and the rumors have continued during the season. With Westbrook possibly taking a buyout later...
