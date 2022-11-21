ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVQ

Catholic Action Center to offer Thanksgiving Day drive-thru

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Catholic Action Center in Lexington will hold its 27th Annual Faith and Community Thanksgiving Day Meal as a drive-thru on Thursday, Nov. 24. The drive-thru is from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at 1055 Industry Road for the homeless and those in need.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Solutions to gun violence starts at home, city leaders say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With a little over a month left in 2022, Lexington has well surpassed last year’s record breaking number of homicides in the city. According to the city’s crime data, Lexington has seen 40 homicides and 112 injury-involved shootings. Lexington’s third community gun violence...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Drivers hit the road during a busy holiday travel week

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lois Zellman of Atlanta has a lot to be thankful for this year. “My daughter has a new house. And we’ve got a great-grandchild on the way. So we’re all gonna be together. The two girls and the four grandkids and the new baby in the belly,” says Zellman.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Cadaver dogs search area off of I-75 where human remains were found

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Ginn requested the Kentucky Search Dog Association’s cadaver dogs to search the area off I-75 where human remains were found again on Monday. Police, robbery-homicide and forensics representatives all met with the search dog association and four cadaver dogs at 9 a.m. to continue the search for more remains.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

GoFundMe created for Jason Myers’s family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Former ABC 36 Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in North Carolina Tuesday. A GoFundMe has since been created to help his family. Jason, who was working at WBTV at the time of the crash, is remembered as a genuine,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Remembering former ABC 36 Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – We’re mourning the loss of a dear member of the ABC 36 family as former Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers was tragically killed in a helicopter crash. Myers was on assignment at WBTV in Charlotte when the helicopter went down. Pilot Chip Tayag was also killed in the crash.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Fayette County Public Schools responds to NAACP letter questioning principal’s suspension

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools has released a statement in response to allegations of procedure mishandling and questions the NAACP branch in Lexington has regarding the suspension of Dunbar High School’s principal. Principal Marlon Ball was placed on administrative leave after the death of athletic director Jason Howell in early November.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

How to stay precautious amid flu, COVID and RSV season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With flu, COVID and RSV season here, Wild Labs, in partnership with Wild Health, is reminding people about precautions to stay healthy. Because COVID restrictions have loosened, health officials say people may be more susceptible to illness this year because their immune systems haven’t been exposed in a while.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington man with dementia talks signs and diagnosis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it’s a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. “The main things I struggle with are loss of words, or...
