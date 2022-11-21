Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock fell 5.55% (As on November 23, 12:31:12 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company issued a lower-than-expected outlook in its latest earnings report. Total billings in the quarter rose 16% year-over-year to $1.36 billion, driven by positive growth in Design revenue, up 14% to $1.087 billion, and Make revenue, up 24% to $117 million. Subscription plan revenue also rose 14%, to $1.188 billion. Net revenue retention remains in the range of 100% to 110%. Total adjusted operating income was $465 million, up from $365 million in the third quarter of last year. Deferred revenue rose 13%, to $3.78 billion. Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) increased 11 percent to $4.68 billion. Current RPO increased 9 percent to $3.14 billion. Total non-GAAP operating income was $465 million, compared to $365 million in the third quarter last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 36 percent, up 4 percentage points compared to the third quarter last year. Cash flow from operating activities was $469 million, an increase of $198 million compared to the third quarter last year. Free cash flow was $460 million, an increase of $203 million compared to the third quarter last year.

1 DAY AGO