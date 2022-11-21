Read full article on original website
Partner Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ROSH HA AYIN ISRAEL, Israel (AP) _ Partner Communications Co. (PTNR) on Wednesday reported profit of $15 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Rosh Ha Ayin Israel, Israel-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. The mobile phone network operator posted revenue of $252...
Staffing 360: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) on Monday reported profit of $1 million in its third quarter. The New York-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $66.1 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Medtronic: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $427 million. The Dublin-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.30 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
Canadian Solar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) _ Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $78.5 million. The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58...
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022
Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals it sold about $4 billion of US Bancorp stock - and likely scored a $600 million profit
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold over 60% of its US Bancorp stock for about $4 billion. The investor's company has slashed its stake in the bank from nearly 10% to under 4% this year. Berkshire was a net buyer of stocks in the third quarter, but it has trimmed positions...
Warner Music (WMG) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
WMG - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 28 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 115.38%. The company reported earnings of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.50 billion beat the consensus mark by 6.91% and increased 8.8% year over year. At...
VMware (VMW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
VMW - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 and declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $3.21 billion lagged the consensus mark by 4.81%. The top line registered year-over-year growth of a mere 0.7%. Suspension of business operations...
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
Motley Fool
AbbVie Boosts Its Dividend: Is the Dividend King a Buy?
AbbVie’s impressive drug portfolio helped to grow net revenue and earnings in the third quarter. The company’s track record of a half-century of dividend growth shows no signs of slowing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Why Dollar Tree Is Tumbling Today
The deep discount chain is running into a gale of inflationary headwinds.
After-Hours Earnings Report for November 22, 2022 : ADSK, HPQ, JWN, PAGS, GES, VNET, BBAR
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/22/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 57.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADSK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 50.00 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Circle K owner drops after missing estimates on higher costs
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. fell as much as 2.4% after it missed quarterly estimates, as fuel volumes declined and the company was hit by higher wages and electrical bills. The global chain of 14,300 gas stations and convenience stores earned $810 million in the quarter ended Oct. 9. The company made 82 cents a share on an adjusted basis, which was 26% higher than a year earlier but lower than analysts' consenus forecast of 85 cents.
Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) Gives Weak Outlook
Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock fell 5.55% (As on November 23, 12:31:12 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company issued a lower-than-expected outlook in its latest earnings report. Total billings in the quarter rose 16% year-over-year to $1.36 billion, driven by positive growth in Design revenue, up 14% to $1.087 billion, and Make revenue, up 24% to $117 million. Subscription plan revenue also rose 14%, to $1.188 billion. Net revenue retention remains in the range of 100% to 110%. Total adjusted operating income was $465 million, up from $365 million in the third quarter of last year. Deferred revenue rose 13%, to $3.78 billion. Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) increased 11 percent to $4.68 billion. Current RPO increased 9 percent to $3.14 billion. Total non-GAAP operating income was $465 million, compared to $365 million in the third quarter last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 36 percent, up 4 percentage points compared to the third quarter last year. Cash flow from operating activities was $469 million, an increase of $198 million compared to the third quarter last year. Free cash flow was $460 million, an increase of $203 million compared to the third quarter last year.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
HP to cut up to 6,000 jobs
Nov 22 (Reuters) - HP Inc (HPQ.N) said on Tuesday it expects to reduce its global headcount by about 4,000 to 6,000 by the end of fiscal 2025. The PC maker estimates it will incur about $1.0 billion in labor and non-labor costs related to restructuring and other charges, with nearly $0.6 billion in fiscal 2023 and the rest split between the following two years.
Nordstrom Investors Run From Q3 Earnings Beat: 'These Retailers Are So Unpredictable'
It has been a mixed bag so far for third-quarter retail earnings season, with some big beats and some big misses. The investor reaction to both the good and bad reports has been inconsistent as well, and that theme carries on Wednesday with Nordstrom Inc JWN, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.
