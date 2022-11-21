Read full article on original website
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Tannor will tie a Husker record Friday, leaving with a lot of love for Nebraska too
That's how many games Caleb Tannor will have played in as a Husker when he steps on the field Friday for a final time wearing that uniform. The wins didn't come in near the quantity he wished, but he'll share a piece of Nebraska football history when he takes that first snap at Iowa.
1011now.com
Huskers Finish Regular Season at Home
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - • The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team heads into the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to play for a Big Ten championship. The Huskers host No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, and they will finish the regular season on Saturday at 8 p.m. against No. 9 Minnesota at the Devaney Center.
Starting Five: Husker hoops v. Oklahoma on Turkey Day
Nebraska-Oklahoma on Thanksgiving. That was a pretty big deal on the football field once upon a time. A little thing called the "Game of the Century." While lesser in profile on this Thursday, Husker hoops plays an important early-season game against the Sooners to try to build some momentum in a three-game tournament this weekend in the Orlando area.
Husker Mash: Coaching searches and contract climbs, Mickey's high $$$ value, Rhule smoke and names of note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Guess what interests us the most right now? C'mon. Guess. The years on a coach's contract used to seem kind of a side note to me on...
saturdaytradition.com
Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record
Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
Preview and Picks: Can Iowa secure its second straight Big Ten West Title?
Iowa has found a way to put itself back in the driver's seat for a Big Ten West division title. On Friday, they'll take Duke Slater Field inside Kinnick Stadium for the final time this season. The Huskers are fresh off a heartbreaking last minute loss to Wisconsin and are looking to find some way to finish off a disappointing 2022 season in good fashion.
Daily Nebraskan
Madi Kubik, Kenzie Knuckles will not return to Nebraska volleyball in 2023
Two Nebraska volleyball senior captains, outside hitter Madi Kubik and defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles, announced Tuesday that they will not return next season. Both have a fifth season of eligibility but will elect not to use it. Kubik had hinted at not returning in an Instagram post last week, saying...
KSNB Local4
Huskers power past Texans, 71-53
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Alexis Markowski and Isabelle Bourne both produced double-doubles, as Nebraska dominated the paint in a 71-53 women’s basketball win over Tarleton on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Markowski powered in 16 of her season-high 24 points in the second half while also pulling...
Kearney Hub
Career game from Alexis Markowski helps Nebraska women shake off shooting woes
LINCOLN – Alexis Markowski’s 24 points and career-high 18 rebounds Tuesday night helped the Nebraska women’s basketball team overcome a sluggish, poor-shooting performance in a 71-53 win over pesky Tarleton. The game that may be remembered for guard Sam Haiby’s first appearance of the season. Believed to...
Nebraska Rebuild Won’t Be Easy
Husker Dan looks at the daunting task ahead for the next Nebraska head football coach.
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Hitchcock County football claims first state title
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hitchcock County won its first state high school football championship in program history Monday in a 22-12 victory over Howells-Dodge at Memorial Stadium. “Super, super excited for these kids,” Falcons coach Randall Rath said. “Our community, it’s just awesome. I’m speechless. Built itself a culture of...
Yardbarker
Unbeatens No. 14 Arizona, No. 10 Creighton to clash in Maui final
No. 10 Creighton will look to win its first Maui Invitational title when it faces No. 14 Arizona in the final on Wednesday evening in Lahaina, Hawaii. The BlueJays (6-0) are coming off a 90-87 win over No. 9 Arkansas in the semifinals on Tuesday after opening the tournament with a 76-65 win over No. 21 Texas Tech on Monday.
Maui Matchup: Arkansas vs. Creighton
It will be one of the most intriguing battles of the young college basketball season when No. 9 Arkansas (4-0) and No. 10 Creighton (5-0) square off in semifinal action from the Maui Jim Maui Invitational from the Lahaina Civic Center on Tuesday. Tipoff between the Hogs and Bluejays is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.
klkntv.com
After 6 months, a central Nebraska pond reopens to anglers, restocked with fish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A popular Nebraska fishing spot is once again open to anglers looking to hook rainbow trout. The Gracie Creek Pond rehabilitation project is nearing completion. The pond, near Burwell, closed in May so the state could restore the recreation area after the 2019 floods. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney’s Chris Loofe listed as finalist for NSAA executive director position
KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney Public Schools administrator is among those being considered by the Nebraska School Activities Association to become its next executive director. The NSAA announced four finalists for the position on Wednesday. They are Mark Armstrong, Athletics and Activities Director at Lincoln Southwest High School; Jon Cerny, Superintendent at Bancroft-Rosalie Public School; John Krogstrand, Director of Athletics for Omaha Public Schools; and Dr. Chris Loofe, Associate Superintendent for Kearney Public Schools.
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska awarded $248,000 to create development plan for Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska board of regents was awarded over $247,000 to create a plan to attract people to rural areas of the state. Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the USDA is awarding a total of $4 million in grants to 17 organizations, including the board of regents.
