Walmart shooting victims, families, deserve better from DA: Letters to the Editor

Walmart shooting victims deserve better

As a former El Pasoan who used to tell others with pride where I am from, not anymore. It is a national embarrassment what is going on with the District Attorney's Office and the inoperative chaos that it is.

It's a tragedy for the loved ones of the Walmart shooting victims. They've been victimized by the shooter and the failures of those that claim to have raised him to be a decent human and now are being revictimized by the District Attorney's Office and their absolute incompetence.

What is it going to take to get competent DAs to prosecute that piece of filth whose name should never be mentioned? Is it even viable in El Paso? Is this the dumbing down of the prosecutorial legal community in El Paso?

I see mass murderers convicted regularly by way less equipped municipalities all over the country. It's shameful. The victims of the Walmart shooting, and their loved ones, deserve way better than the El Paso District Attorney's Office is able to provide.

Judith Valverde

Englewood, CO

Time for a lawsuit over bill for Trump rally?

El Paso has been complaining about Donald Trump's unpaid reimbursement to the city for the expenses we incurred for his 2020 campaign rally. Why haven't we sued him?

John Fortunato

West El Paso

Moving forward from political partisanship

When did we start believing that the two major political parties ‒ vehicles designed to hoard power ‒ get to dictate our values? Weren’t values supposed to be determined by our local communities, through culture, civics and spiritual life?Not surprisingly, the political parties are doing an awful job. They’re using increasingly divisive rhetoric to bogeyman the other, all the while becoming more extreme and divisive. They’re indoctrinating our friends, families, and neighbors, making conversation nearly impossible.

I joined the Forward Party, with the intention of breaking this loop. The two major parties dictate how you should feel and mandate top-down solutions. The Forward Party listens to what you say needs changing and helps you find bottom-up, local solutions. All the while, it helps cultivate our civic responsibility, and it develops leaders on the ground.I encourage all looking to break the vicious cycle of rhetoric destroying our communities to join the Forward Party. We’re building our community right here in El Paso County. Let’s work for the people and support our true beliefs, not the ones we’re told to. To join, go to ForwardParty.com/Texas.Not left. Not right. Forward!

Sean Orr

East El Paso