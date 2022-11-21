Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Lewandowski denied World Cup moment as Guillermo Ochoa steals show in Group C draw
Few expected that the first four-game day of this World Cup would end with Saudi Arabia sitting prettiest in Group C but that is the upshot after one of the most famous upsets in the tournament’s history and, to follow up, this far more forgettable stalemate. A goalless draw between Mexico and Poland had little of the drama witnessed in Lusail earlier on Tuesday, but it would not quite be a World Cup without at least one moment of Guillermo Ochoa heroics.The Mexico goalkeeper stole the show, as he usually does, spectacularly denying Robert Lewandowski from the penalty spot...
Soccer world reacts to stunning World Cup upset
The start of what’s likely to be Lionel Messi’s final World Cup for Argentina began disastrously with arguably the most shocking upset in World Cup history. Saudi Arabia overcame a 1-0 deficit at halftime and scored twice in the first eight minutes of the second half to win 2-1, stunning one of the heavy favorites Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to stunning World Cup upset appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why was USMNT star Gio Reyna held out of World Cup opener? He 'felt 100%' but Gregg Berhalter felt otherwise
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The U.S. men's national team is better with Gio Reyna. Christian Pulisic said as much earlier this week. Common sense says as much whenever Reyna steps onto a field. And so, naturally, the quizzical looks and questions spread through the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Monday night when Reyna did not get off the bench in a World Cup-opening 1-1 draw with Wales.
Soccer-Dutch make winning return to World Cup with 2-0 win over Senegal
DOHA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Netherlands scored twice in the final minutes through Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaassen to beat Senegal 2-0 in their World Cup Group A match at Al Thumama Stadium on Monday.
Senegal vs Netherlands World Cup 2022 LIVE: Result, score and reaction as Dutch snatch late win
The Netherlands seized the advantage in World Cup Group A as goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen sealed a 2-0 win over African champions Senegal on Monday.The Lions of Teranga are missing their talisman, Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane, at this tournament and though they battled hard, could not find a way past the debutant Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert. The win puts the Oranje, three times World Cup finalists, in a strong position in the group, with matches against Ecuador and hosts Qatar to come.A disappointing match at Al Thumama Stadium was played in front of plenty of...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Conor McDermott: Signs with New England
The Patriots signed McDermott to their active roster from the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. After starter Isaiah Wynn (foot) left early during Sunday's win versus the Jets, New England saw fit to add McDermott to provide some depth to its offensive line. He'd provide an option at tackle if Trent Brown or Yodny Cajuste were to go down.
theScore
Davies misses penalty as Canada falls to Belgium at World Cup
Canada's first World Cup match in over 36 years ended in a 1-0 defeat against Belgium. After Alphonso Davies' penalty 11 minutes into the game was saved by Thibaut Courtois, Belgium made Canada pay for the costly miss when Michy Batshuayi opened the scoring shortly before halftime. Despite an encouraging...
lastwordonsports.com
Portugal World Cup Preview – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Chance to Win
Portugal hope to put an end to their wait for the FIFA World Cup and will push to lift the trophy in Qatar. It’s likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final participation in the World Cup, as the iconic goal-scorer hopes to win the one competition he has never been able to clinch in his career.
Uruguay vs South Korea player ratings as Son Heung-min and Fede Valverde impress at World Cup
Uruguay and South Korea played out a scrappy goalless draw to share the points in this Group H World Cup match at Education City Stadium.La Celeste had the best chances early on, with Federico Valverde controlling well and volleying just over after Jose Gimenez’s delightful long ball. While a desperate situation for South Korea on a counter-attack saw Mathias Olivera overhit the ball with Darwin Nunez in on goal.But Uruguay should have been behind moments later when an unmarked Hwang Ui-Jo leaned back and blazed over from 10 yards out. Verteran centre-back Diego Godin was then agonisingly close to...
ABC News
Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
Sporting News
Mexico player ratings vs Poland in World Cup: Memo Ochoa saves the day, but heart of defense shines by stifling Lewandowski
Given Argentina’s loss earlier in the day in Group C competition at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mexico entered its game against Poland understanding how huge a victory and three points would be toward its advancement to the knockout stage for an eighth consecutive World Cup. El Tri tried,...
Double Swoop Battle For Jude Bellingham And Declan Rice Between Liverpool And Real Madrid Plus Two Others
England stars, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and West Ham’s Declan Rice may join the same club next year according to reports.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: PEP STAYS!!, The Case for Phil, Jack Plan, and more...
Manchester City Women are looking toward a League Cup match against Sunderland at the weekend, and the Men are away for the World Cup break. Sky Blue News carries on with all the latest headlines. Pep Guardiola close to signing new Man City contract - Tyrone Marsall - Manchester Evening...
CBS Sports
Belgium vs. Canada score, lineups: Live 2022 World Cup updates as Canada look to cause an upset in Group F
Can Canada pull of the upset as they return to world soccer's biggest stage?. Canada will have a tall task in their first World Cup appearance since 1986 against a star-studded Belgium side. While Roberto Martinez's side may not be as strong as they were when they finished third in Russia 2018, this is a team that could certainly make some noise in Qatar with Kevin de Bruyne pulling the strings. Canada can't be underestimated as their strength in attack with Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin, and Johnathan David will create chances against Belgium's aging defense while John Herdman brings a flexible approach to each game. Both these sides have a chance to take a stranglehold on Group F after Croatia and Morocco played out a scoreless draw earlier this morning.
CBS Sports
Spain vs. Costa Rica live score: World Cup updates and Group E highlights as La Roja run up lead
Keylor Navas' Ticos take a battering in the opening 45 in Doha. We are now well into the fourth day at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and 2010 champions Spain are hammering Costa Rica 3-0 at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha heading into the second half. The venue witnessed...
CNBC
Manchester United's American owners consider selling club
Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club. Fans of the team have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have...
World Cup Odds: Brazil vs. Serbia prediction, odds and pick – 11/24/2022
The Brazilian national team will face the Serbian national team in Group G of the World Cup! It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Brazil-Serbia prediction and pick. To nobody’s surprise, Brazil is FIFA’s No. 1 team entering the World Cup. led by Neymar Jr.,...
BBC
'If Glazers are to leave, most fans would welcome it'
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. There has never been any real dispute that the Glazers see Manchester United as a financial investment. To a greater or lesser degree - co-chairmen Joel and Avram being the most invested - they are interested in the football side but the main aim is to make money, which they have succeeded at.
Comments / 0