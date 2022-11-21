Read full article on original website
Here's Why FLEX Seems a Good Stock to Add to Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors may consider adding Flex Ltd FLEX stock to their investment portfolio to benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
Here's Why Arista (ANET) is a Promising Portfolio Pick
Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. ANET have risen 37.6% over the past six months, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. Its current fiscal-year earnings estimates have moved up 23.8% over the past year, while that for the next fiscal year has appreciated 27.1% over the same time frame, implying healthy growth potential. Despite intense market volatility, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
3 Space Stocks You Can Buy on the Dip and Hold for Years
The space business has become a big opportunity for investors, as more private companies crop up to provide services to the government, private individuals, and companies. But upfront costs are high, and it's not always clear what the return on that investment will be, making this a risky space for investors.
Top Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Entertainment Stocks To Check Out
Entertainment stocks are publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from the entertainment industry. The industry includes businesses involved in the production and distribution of film, television, music, sports, gaming and other forms of entertainment. Entertainment stocks are often volatile, as they tend to be highly dependent on consumer spending. For example, the global pandemic has had a major impact on the entertainment industry, resulting in widespread cancellations and postponements.
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for ABB Stock Right Now
ABB Ltd ABB is benefiting from a healthy demand environment across most segments despite supply-chain disruptions, primarily inducing a shortage of semiconductors. While cost inflation in commodities, freight and labor is affecting ABB’s bottom line, pricing actions are providing significant relief. Higher orders owing to strong customer activity are...
Investors Heavily Search Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Here is What You Need to Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +22.9% over the past month...
Here's Why You Should Retain Republic Services (RSG) Now
Republic Services, Inc. RSG is benefiting from its solid operating performance and investor-favorite steps. RSG’s earnings and revenues for 2022 are expected to improve 16% and 19% respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Republic Services is focused on increasing its operational excellence by shifting...
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX jump as Fed signals slower rate hikes; c.bank decisions eyed
Nov 24 (Reuters) - An index of emerging market stocks jumped 1.2% on Thursday and currencies were on track to mark their best day in two weeks after less-hawkish minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting lifted hopes of slower interest rate hikes. Malaysian assets popped after opposition...
Why Kroger (KR) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Is JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Broad Emerging Market ETFs category of the market, the JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/07/2015. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or...
Why Tesla Stock Popped Today
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped 7.8% on Wednesday, following analyst upgrades. After shedding hundreds of millions of dollars in market value this year, Tesla's stock is now presenting investors with a more favorable risk-to-reward opportunity. So says Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli, who upgraded his rating on the electric vehicle (EV) maker's shares from sell to neutral on Wednesday.
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Allegion (ALLE) Stock Now
Allegion plc ALLE is poised to benefit from robust end-market demand and effective pricing in the near term despite labor, material and freight-related cost inflation. ALLE anticipates revenues to increase 13-14% year over year for 2022, with organic growth of 9-10%. Its adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $5.40-$5.50 in 2022, higher than $5.19 recorded in 2021.
Analyzing Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Black Friday
Black Friday is set to kick off this year’s holiday shopping season on November 25, with Apple AAPL products surely on many shoppers’ lists. October consumer prices were also lower than expected, indicating inflation has begun to somewhat ease. Trading roughly 19% from its highs this has created...
US Gold Corp (USAU) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
US Gold Corp (USAU) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
Coupa Software (COUP) Soars 28.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Coupa Software (COUP) shares soared 28.9% in the last trading session to close at $58.93. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 15.8% loss over the past four weeks. Coupa Software boasts one of...
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Exxon (XOM)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
