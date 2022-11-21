Arkansas basketball score vs Louisville: Live updates from Maui Invitational

No. 9 Arkansas basketball opens the Maui Invitational on Monday against Louisville.

This year's Cardinals team has struggled out of the gate with three straight losses by one point. But Louisville (0-3) is far different than the opponents the Razorbacks (3-0) have seen so far.

The winner of the matchup Monday (4 p.m. CT, ESPN2) will face No. 8 Creighton on Tuesday. The loser plays No. 22 Texas Tech in the consolation bracket.

Arkansas basketball vs. Louisville: Live score updates

