Good morning! I’m Tammy Paolino , New Audience Editor of the Delaware Online /The News Journal.

Please consider this Daily Briefing your first stop for top First State news, and a friendly guide to other Delaware Online services – our best projects, digital archives , e-edition , online puzzles and comics , polls, regional and seasonal guides, award-winning photos and videos, social media highlights and much more.

This morning I want to be sure you know about the databases powered by our website, offering up-to-the minute intel about your home state. The most recent database offers a look into Delaware's population and the ability to address disparities . From cancer rates to housing instability, this new database has a lot to tell us about our homestate.

Following fall sports? Don’t miss the latest action from our award-winning sports and photo teams on @DEGameDay on Instagram. There, you can also help choose the Top Delaware Team of All Time.

Before we get to the headlines, I want to offer you a holiday-related tip. That beloved Peanuts classic “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’’ isn’t going to air on TV this year. Here’s how you can watch it for free.

I love the part where Snoopy fights with the chairs in the garage and tries to set the table.

Now settle in, it’s time for the top stories of the day:

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: New database & a holiday can't-miss: Welcome to Tuesday's Daily Briefing