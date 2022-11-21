ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

New database & a holiday can't-miss: Welcome to Tuesday's Daily Briefing

By Tammy Paolino, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago

Good morning! I’m Tammy Paolino , New Audience Editor of the Delaware Online /The News Journal.

Please consider this Daily Briefing your first stop for top First State news, and a friendly guide to other Delaware Online services – our best projects, digital archives , e-edition , online puzzles and comics , polls,  regional and seasonal guides, award-winning photos and videos, social media highlights and much more.

This morning I want to be sure you know about the databases powered by our website, offering up-to-the minute intel about your home state. The most recent database offers a look into Delaware's population and the ability to address disparities . From cancer rates to housing instability, this new database has a lot to tell us about our homestate.

Following fall sports? Don’t miss the latest action from our award-winning sports and photo teams on @DEGameDay on Instagram. There, you can also help choose the Top Delaware Team of All Time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmJis_0jJ5MCvh00

Before we get to the headlines, I want to offer you a holiday-related tip. That beloved Peanuts classic “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’’ isn’t going to air on TV this year. Here’s how you can watch it for free.

I love the part where Snoopy fights with the chairs in the garage and tries to set the table.

Now settle in, it’s time for the top stories of the day:

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: New database & a holiday can't-miss: Welcome to Tuesday's Daily Briefing

Related
delawaretoday.com

This Delaware Town Is the Best for Thanksgiving Fishing

FishingBooker—a top online platform for booking fishing charters—rated one Delaware town the best place in the U.S. for a Thanksgiving fishing trip. Fishing on Thanksgiving morning is a beloved tradition for many families. A peaceful time on the water with loved ones just before the weather gets too cold is a popular way to spend the holiday. In the spirit of the tradition, popular online charter booking platform FishingBooker compiled a list of the 11 best towns in the United States to fish on the holiday. Right here in Delaware, Millsboro earned the number one spot, and for good reason.
MILLSBORO, DE
delawaretoday.com

5 Delaware Businesses With Can’t-Miss Black Friday Deals

Make the most of your Black Friday shopping by stopping at these Delaware-owned businesses offering deals you don’t want to miss. This curated modern gift market is a wonderful place to find a variety of gifts for everyone on your list. From home décor, office supplies and children’s toys to self-care goodies, jewelry and accessories, Trolley Square Market is truly a one-stop shop for gifting. Shop 30% off the entire store on Black Friday, and 20% off throughout December. With a constantly rotating inventory of houseplants, antiques, vintage finds and more, you may want to check it out multiple times throughout the holiday season.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware State Park annual passes and permits go on sale next week

Annual park passes and surf fishing permits to the Delaware State Parks go on sale next Tuesday. The annual park passes offer admission to all of Delaware's 16 state parks, and cost $35 for in-state residents and $70 for out-of-state visitors. 62-and-older receive a reduction to $18 for in-state and...
DELAWARE STATE
fox29.com

Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October

DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Become a Food Rescue Hero in Delaware

It's called 302 Food Rescue. It's not some sort of restaurant reality show, it's real life and it's a way to reduce food waste in Delaware. Food Bank of Delaware CEO Cathy Kanefsky says it's a collaborative effort involving Bayhealth, American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association, and it's the first of its kind in the country involving an entire state.
DELAWARE STATE
The Dispatch

New Wind Energy Areas Identified Off Atlantic Coast

OCEAN CITY – Offshore wind farm designated areas off the mid-Atlantic coast could be expanding in the future after federal officials last week announced eight draft wind energy areas have been identified and are now open to a public comment period. As part of the Biden administration’s stated goal...
OCEAN CITY, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware

Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Employer survey shows Delaware job-seekers lack basic computer, non-tech skills

The Delaware Workforce Development Board released key findings from its recent survey of Delaware employers conducted by Zogby Analytics. The survey was commissioned by the board to further efforts in matching skills to available job openings, a release stated. Board Chair, Scott Malfitano, noted that the 251 respondents representing different...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

School District class size waivers moving through

Schools up and down the First State are in the process of asking their district school boards to allow them to put more than 22 students in elementary school classes. The class waivers process has a Dec. 1 deadline for the boards to submit any approvals to the state Department of Education. In past weeks, Seaford, Appoquinimink and Colonial are ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
woay.com

FEMA COVID 19 reimbursement exceeds $4 billion in Mid Atlantic States

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided over $4 billion to Region 3 states and the District of Columbia for costs related to saving lives and protecting communities from COVID-19. Region 3 includes Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. Local partners, state partners,...
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

Division of Services for Aging announces push to increase access to caregiver support

Delaware’s population is aging faster than the national average, and that growth leaves a growing number of Delawareans to provide in-home care to parents or spouses. Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Melissa Smith says while support services – like housing vouchers or home health aids – are available to caregivers, the state currently does not have an accurate estimate of how many people in Delaware need those services. Many caregivers, she says, don’t identify as such.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware

Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
DELAWARE STATE
