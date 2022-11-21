ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven-year-old wins hunting contest with 12-point buck in Belle, Missouri

By Sara Karnes, Springfield News-Leader
Mike Green lives in Belle, a Maries County town a little more than a two-hour drive from Springfield. From there, he's been hosting a Big Buck Contest for the past four years and a youth turkey contest for a decade.

The first time he held his contest, just 12 kids signed up. This year, the Big Buck Contest hit 117 participants and wrapped up the early youth portion of firearms season in October with 42 deer checked in by the end of the weekend.

The winner of this year's contest was seven-year-old Kayden Butler, who scored a 12-point buck.

The contest, which offers prizes to winners and gifts to everyone who enters, remains a passion project for Green, who remembers participating in youth hunting competitions when he was younger that would that rank the biggest does or scorable bucks.

"All that disappeared over time," Green said.

Green works at Kingsford Clorox making charcoal, and while he has always loved the outdoors himself, he had not been able to take his youngest children hunting as often as he liked due to work.

"It seems like it means more to me now than it ever has," he said. "Before, don't get me wrong, you go hunting, yes, and you can kill, you can provide for your family, which we do, but also in the same token, you can't miss as much work."

The weekend of the Big Buck Contest, Green worked an overnight shift until 5 a.m. before going out with his son, Kwinton, to spend time in their deer stand. His son killed an eight-point buck before Green returned to score the entries, which took until about 10:30 p.m. that first day of the contest. Green ended up with about three hours of sleep in those 24 hours.

"There's a lot of adrenaline there, and it seems like every time another kid shows up, you're wide awake and you're pumped all right back up again," Green said.

Green said he ends up with tears in his eyes when children give him a big hug after they check in for the Big Buck Contest.

"It's just great to see the kids and the excitement on them as they come in," Green told the News-Leader in early November in a phone interview. "It's a smile on the face when you drop the tailgate. It's the hugs where they tell you thank you for doing this. It's the parents that put the thank you notes in the paper (and) send cards. It's really not the recognition, it's really about the appreciation."

What goes into the Big Buck Contest?

All the work is on a volunteer basis, and Green said he's been fortunate to gather a few more folks helping him over the years so he's not the only one. Volunteers procure sponsorships from businesses from St. Louis, Jefferson City, Rolla and any other spot they're able to get to.

Through those sponsorships, Green was able to host a giveaway with more than $7,000 in prizes. Every child gets a Big Buck Contest t-shirt when they sign up. For those participating for the first time, Green gives out orange vests and hats.

Sign up sheets were distributed about a month ahead. The weekend of the contest, Green was out scoring bucks. Rather than weigh the deer, bucks are measured by the inches of horn.

"Basically, it's the biggest scorable buck by inches of horn will win," Green said. "We've had girls win it and we've had boys win it. It's up in the air."

The winning buck harvested by Butler, who also is best friends with Green's son Kwinton, scored 169 inches. Butler received a .240 Weatherby rifle, valued at approximately $1,700 and donated by Jeremy Helmig, and was set up with a shoulder mount of his buck from Back To Life Taxidermy.

Prizes left over from this year's contest will go towards the future turkey and Big Buck Contests. If you're interested in learning more about sponsorships or ways to get involved, email Green at Braeden_200394@ymail.com or join the Facebook group, Annual Youth Big Buck and Turkey Contest.

Sara Karnes is an Outdoors Reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Got a story to tell? Email her at skarnes@springfi.gannett.com.

