Hip-Hop Health Summit: Conversations about hip-hop and opioids' effect on communities

WORCESTER — Music is a common language: it’s therapy, it’s light, it’s love and even when you don’t understand the lyrics or the words, the beat and the energy of a song can connect you to others in ways you wouldn't expect.

In this respect, people from all different backgrounds grew up listening to the same songs but led different lives and experienced different outcomes.

This was a theme that was explored at the the Hip-Hop Health Summit Saturday at the DCU Center .

The event featured two panels that tackled issues in communities by raising these two questions: "How does hip-hop affect the use of opioids?" and "How does hip-hop affect family relationships?"

The event creator, Cedric Arno, creator and host of the show, " Music Mania Telvision, " describes himself as a “hip-hop addict” due to his love of hip-hop, and how big an influence it’s had on his life. With this event, funded by the Worcester Arts Council, Arno wanted, “To use hip-hop as the bridge for education and entertainment.” Arno intends to produce more events that spread awareness throughout Worcester and Boston.

Both panel discussions were led by Boston native Ayana Bean, who shared her story of transforming from some someone convicted of, as was detailed in the Brockton Enterprise , “stealing thousands of dollars of financial aid funds through her job as a financial aid adviser."

Bean described how she changed her life to become a self-help author who was the subject of an episode of "American Gangster: Trap Queens," on BET+.

Local acts perform

In addition to the two panel discussions, the event also featured performances by hip-hop artists The Hoodies, and Worcester hip-hop artists Jafet Muzic and K’Nen.

The first panel, "How does hip-hop affect the use of opioids?" consisted of a diverse group, including Scott Burns, a representative from Worcester County Sheriff's Office, rapper Big Nate All Star, hip-hop artist Ferris Electrik, Dr. Robin Reed, founder of The Wellness Collaborative and who practices at Addiction Treatment Center of New England, providing medication assisted treatment for opiate recovery.

The panel's points included:

"Is addiction a disease or a choice?" : This topic stirred much disagreement. Ferris said using the word "disease" gives users the chance to feel less guilt by making them believe they didn’t choose the addiction. However, Reed said, “It is a disease because your body chemically changes, your brain changes.” Ferris said, “due to societal fractures, mental health is declining and people are self-medicating.”

: This topic stirred much disagreement. Ferris said using the word "disease" gives users the chance to feel less guilt by making them believe they didn’t choose the addiction. However, Reed said, “It is a disease because your body chemically changes, your brain changes.” Ferris said, “due to societal fractures, mental health is declining and people are self-medicating.” " Injury" : Big Nate and Ferris shared similar stories of injuries that led to hospitalizations, where Ferris was exposed to opioids. Big Nate said he was denied an opioid prescription, which led him into the world of cannabis. Ann audience member, who did not disclose their name, shared her story of living in Great Brook Valley and seeing many people wrestling with substance use, and mental illness. She said, “You could go to the doctor really hurt and they wouldn’t prescribe you opioids because you were Black. It was medical racism.”

: Big Nate and Ferris shared similar stories of injuries that led to hospitalizations, where Ferris was exposed to opioids. Big Nate said he was denied an opioid prescription, which led him into the world of cannabis. Ann audience member, who did not disclose their name, shared her story of living in Great Brook Valley and seeing many people wrestling with substance use, and mental illness. She said, “You could go to the doctor really hurt and they wouldn’t prescribe you opioids because you were Black. It was medical racism.” " Is mental health the disease?": Panelists agreed that without proper mental health care, it is hard to lead the life you desire. It’s important to have a support system to stay on the journey of sobriety because, as Reed describes effects from this addiction, due to the changes in your brain, “It's hard to will yourself to stop.” Many use their families or support system as motivation.

Panel discussion

Panel two consisted of composer and musician Keith Chester, hip-hop artist Slam Jackson and marketing specialist Brandon Matthews of KillerBoomBox, offering answers to the question: How does hip hop affect family relationships?

Here are some of the main topics covered in this conversation:

Changes in hip-hop : The panelists agreed that hip-hop has changed over the years, and that the context, the style, the substance abuse does not convey the same message with which they grew up. They said it's hard on families and causes disconnect, as the older generations begin to understand the message less. “Hip-hop was all weed and liquor back then, now they’re promoting hard drugs (selling, buying, using),” said Ferris Electrik. This led to the next topic.

: The panelists agreed that hip-hop has changed over the years, and that the context, the style, the substance abuse does not convey the same message with which they grew up. They said it's hard on families and causes disconnect, as the older generations begin to understand the message less. “Hip-hop was all weed and liquor back then, now they’re promoting hard drugs (selling, buying, using),” said Ferris Electrik. This led to the next topic. Sex, drugs & rock 'n' roll : This has been a common theme in rock from the beginning. but there seems to be a double standard, and the panel discussed why hip-hop receives more negative attention for these subjects than other genres. Why is hip-hop the genre that makes people make bad choices when there are other genres promoting the same thing?

: This has been a common theme in rock from the beginning. but there seems to be a double standard, and the panel discussed why hip-hop receives more negative attention for these subjects than other genres. Why is hip-hop the genre that makes people make bad choices when there are other genres promoting the same thing? Is the message less when it’s not positive? The conversation of conscious rap came up as the panelists took a look at the popularity of more conscious rappers – a type of rappers approaching politically and socially progressive subject matter – versus ones rapping about sex, drugs and money. Conscious rap is less popular but the message is more positive. Why is that? There was a consensus on the panel that the messages of sex, drugs and money seem to be reaching audiences more than the positive messages of self-love, education and empowerment.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Hip-Hop Health Summit: Conversations about hip-hop and opioids' effect on communities