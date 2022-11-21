ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover flips script to advance to Class AAA semis

By Benny Mitchell
 2 days ago
Dover Senators running back Jakwon Kilby runs the ball during their game against Sussex Central, photo by Ben Fulton

Georgetown – Five weeks ago Dover was shut out in their regular season game versus Sussex Central.

Five weeks ago the Senators’ Nasir Snipes-Guzman’s football future was uncertain as he awaited approval of a transfer waiver from the DIAA board.

Fast forward to Friday night.

Snipes-Guzman was back on the field and Dover shut out the Golden Knights 20-0 in the first round of the DIAA Class AAA state tournament.

“Last time we were here I had to watch my team go 21-0 with a donut,” Snipes-Guzman said. “I kept faith and came back and we gave them the donut and my team got the 20-0 win”

Snipes-Guzman made 10 tackles Friday night including a big third down tackle for a loss in the fourth quarter that ended a Sussex Central drive.

“Nasir is special to this team in a lot of ways, he’s special as a player and as a human being. He is a leader and an inspiration to our team after having football taken away from him and then getting a second chance to play,” head coach Chip Knapp said.

After a scoreless first half Dover forced Sussex Central to punt on their first possession of the third quarter giving the Senators the ball at their own 48 yard line.

On the third play of the drive Jaheim Cole took an option pitch 27 yards down the left sideline for the first touchdown of the game, it was also Cole’s first for the season. Brandon Yoder added the point after kick and Dover took a 7-0 lead just three minutes and ten seconds into the half.

The Senators struck again in the third quarter facing a third and 19 Tyron Abrams took the handoff and then emerged from the middle of the pack and raced 86 yards for a touchdown extending their lead to 14-0.

The Dover defense continued to suffocate the Knights in the second half while on offense giving them a steady dose of Jakwon Kilby. Kilby carried the ball 17 times for 97 yards.

On second and four Abrams took the handoff, but initially fumbled the ball and picked it back up on the bounce and went 36 yards for his second touchdown of the game as well as his second of the season as the Senators took a 20-0 lead.

“We have some other talented guys and they have been getting better throughout the season and were able to use those guys tonight. We have talked about the only way we are going to be able to succeed is to expand the offense,” Knapp said.

Abrams carried the ball three times for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Senators amassed 291 yards of total offense with 273 coming on the ground. The Knights were held to 145 yards of total offense.

Sixth seeded Dover earned a home game in the semifinal due to seventh seeded St. Georges upset of Appoquinimink 13-7 on Friday night.

“Having a home game next week is going to be great, but we want to get to the University of Delaware in the end,” Abrams said.

Sussex Central finished their season with an 8-3 record. Dover advanced to the Class AAA semifinals and will host St. Georges on Saturday with kickoff at 7:00pm.

