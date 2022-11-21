ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS ‘confirms’ Hunter Biden laptop is real 769 days after Post broke story

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hlga_0jJ5LsWe00

It only took them 769 days.

CBS News said Monday that it confirmed the authenticity of data from Hunter Biden’s former laptop — more than two years after The Post first revealed its contents ahead of the 2020 presidential election — as the first son’s lawyer complained that he didn’t “consent” to the release.

The laptop links President Biden to his son and brother James Biden’s overseas influence-peddling, but high-ranking former US intelligence officials initially claimed it was likely Russian disinformation and the story was censored by Twitter and Facebook before the election.

Most large news outlets ignored the laptop’s contents until recently. CBS’s report follows belated verification of the laptop in March by the Washington Post and New York Times .

CBS correspondent Catherine Herridge reported that she received a copy of Hunter Biden’s hard drive from former Delaware computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, and that Minnesota computer scientists led by former Secret Service computer crimes expert Mark Lanterman said the files appeared legitimate.

Lanterman’s firm determined that the laptop’s contents accumulated over the course of time, as would be expected, and that there was no evidence that the documents were altered by outsiders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nQFQ_0jJ5LsWe00
CBS news correspondent Catherine Herridge reported that she was able to confirm the authenticity of data in Hunter Biden’s former laptop.
CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C86UL_0jJ5LsWe00
The CBS News report comes over two years after The Post reported on the contents of Biden’s laptop.

Herridge did not specifically say which documents from the laptop were determined to be authenticated, including an infamous May 2017 email that described a 10% cut for the “big guy” as part of her reporting — but said that two sources confirmed to her that Joe Biden was the person identified as the “big guy.”

“Two of Hunter Biden’s former business partners, including Tony Bobulinski , who received the email, told CBS News that the 10% ‘held by H for the big guy’ was shorthand for 10% held by Hunter for his father,” Herridge reported. “The author [of the email, James Gilliar] has not responded to CBS News’s questions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mal9X_0jJ5LsWe00
A Minnesota firm led by former Secret Service computer crimes expert Mark Lanterman was able to confirm to CBS that the data was legitimate.
CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAo4T_0jJ5LsWe00
CBS was able to get a copy of the hard drive from former Delaware computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac.
James Keivom for NY Post

Mac Isaac says that Hunter Biden brought the laptop to his Delaware shop and never picked it up. He adds the FBI took the original laptop in December 2019 after he alerted the bureau to its contents. In October 2020, he provided files from the device to The Post.

“At no time did any individual, including Mr. Mac Isaac, have Mr. Biden’s consent to access his computer data or share it with others,” Hunter Biden’s attorney, Chris Clark, griped to CBS,

Clark also said, without providing any specific examples, “There have been multiple attempts to hack, infect, distort and peddle misinformation regarding Mr. Biden’s devices and data.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSf4q_0jJ5LsWe00
Mac Isaac claimed that Biden left the laptop at his repair shop and never returned to pick it up.

The incoming Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), said Thursday that he will help lead GOP efforts to learn about Joe Biden’s connection to his family’s business endeavors.

“This committee will evaluate whether this president is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars. This is an investigation of Joe Biden,” Comer said.

The first document reported by The Post from Hunter Biden’s laptop described Joe Biden’s attendance at a 2015 dinner at DC’s Cafe Milano to which his son invited an array of associates — including a representative of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which paid Hunter Biden up to $1 million pear year while his father led the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tfdp0_0jJ5LsWe00
The Post’s initial report was denied by intelligence officials and censored on social media.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CiAMN_0jJ5LsWe00
Documents on Biden’s laptop revealed information on his international business deals and the involvement of other Biden family members.

Documents on the laptop show Hunter Biden also invited to that dinner a trio of Kazakhstani businessmen and Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina and her husband, ex-Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov.

Baturina allegedly paid $3.5 million in 2014 t o a firm associated with Hunter Biden and remains one of just a handful of Russian billionaires not to face US sanctions in response to this year’s Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Online business records also indicate Hunter still holds a 10% stake in BHR Partners, a Chinese state-backed private equity firm that manages $2.1 billion in assets and takes a prominent role in acquiring overseas assets.

Hunter Biden co-founded BHR Partners in 2013 within weeks of joining then-Vice President Joe Biden aboard Air Force Two on an official trip to Beijing, according to the Wall Street Journal . Hunter introduced his dad to incoming BHR CEO Jonathan Li in a hotel lobby and Joe Biden later wrote college recommendation letters for Li’s children.

In the separate Chinese venture that made mention of the “big guy” getting a cut, Hunter and James Biden earned $4.8 million from CEFC China Energy — an arm of Beijing’s foreign-influence “Belt and Road” initiative — in 2017 and 2018, according to the Washington Post.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal

Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. ​​“Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Married At White House Setting A Presidential First: History Of 19 Exclusive Weddings

The daughter of Hunter Biden became the first granddaughter to get married at the White House. Naomi Biden took part in one of only 19 White House weddings ever. One of the most important decisions a couple set to marry can make is where to hold the wedding. If your parent or grandparent is currently the President of the United States, it might make the decision easier. Here’s a look at the history of the weddings hosted by the White House, including a first held in November 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

White House releases photos from Naomi Biden’s top-secret South Lawn wedding

Despite a decidedly exclusive ceremony, the White House has now released photos of the wedding of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter on the South Lawn Saturday. The wedding of Naomi King Biden—President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s granddaughter—and Peter George Hermann Neal took place at 11 a.m. ET in front of about 250 guests, the White House said in a statement. It went on to say:
Dayana Sabatin

Biden Loses Temper With Zelenskyy

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been speaking by phone routinely at this point. However, one very specific phone call between the two leaders back in June played out significantly differently from previous ones.
102.5 The Bone

Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Time is running out for Joe and Hunter Biden as GOP prepares investigation

We are reliably informed that “elections have consequences,” and House Republicans are eager to prove it by using their new majority to reveal Biden family corruption. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, incoming chairman of the Oversight Committee, was blunt about his goal. “The president’s participation in enriching his...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Atlantic

What Joe Biden Knows About America

On November 3, President Joe Biden delivered his closing argument for the midterm elections—and it bombed. One CNN analyst called it “head-scratching.” Politico deemed it “puzzling.” Analysts roundly declared that he had misread the mind of the electorate. Instead of addressing the issue that voters said they cared most about—the economy—he delivered a plea for them to rescue democracy from the forces of authoritarianism.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: As good as it’s been for Biden

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden having the best week he has had in about a year. His party evaporated the GOP election “red wave,” he kept the Senate, and he held his own overseas. Even better, he ended the week by hosting his granddaughter's wedding on the South Lawn on Saturday.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy